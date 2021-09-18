Suspicious activity close to Mathews Elementary

At about 2:50 p.m. a group of boys was headed home from Mathews Elementary. When they got to Hearst Castle Rd, right past the bend, a woman was spotted in a green 4-door car “with green rims and green fuzzy dice hanging from the mirror.”

She started following the group of students.

What happened next?

According to the resident at Briar Meadow who saw the incident, the woman drove slowly after the boys. Then she pulled over and started a conversation. She asked them if they “liked her car,” after which she took several photos of them. Once the unusual photo shoot was done, she drove away.

The neighbor has reached out to the police and reported the bizarre incident. Taking pictures of children out of the blue is certainly unsettling and there’s no indication of what intentions the woman had in doing it.

“Weird, too bad they didn't take a picture of her,” was how one resident felt about it.

“She was parked outside the home for the elderly on the corner of Hearst Castle and Ludwig castle early this afternoon,” someone else wrote, potentially helping to identify the woman in a bid to explain what took place.

“I don’t think it is innocent. Perhaps mental disorder. Kids these days are so smartphone-friendly. Where are the pictures?” was another concerned opinion on the incident.

To track her faster another resident had a useful tip to add.

“I would go to where she was recently seen, just to possibly see if she is around there and if so, take a picture of her license plate and her.”

“A grown adult woman pulling up to children and taking pictures of them is not and never will be innocent,” was a decisive opinion on the issue at stake.

Many users were thankful for the precaution and will be on the lookout for any suspicious photo sessions.

“Scary!! I will be on the lookout for her. We walk home every day,” a neighbor wrote.

Once neighbors were alerted, they kept watching out for the strange car and the woman was spotted in several places around Frisco and Plano.

“I saw her on the 121-service road right when you get to Independence by Kroger, I noticed her on her phone. The car stood out with the green color, and it had flags on it as well. This was after 3 when I just left the bank,” was one clue on her.

“I live at the curve on Hearst Castle/Breakers, and I saw the car go past twice today in a short time. Very strange looking car-lime green with flags. Will keep a lookout as kids walk past my house every day!” another resident who saw her wrote.

“My advice as a retired educator - this is not right, stranger danger for sure. Please alert the school and the principal, he or she needs to know this and to address it with staff. They will then reiterate the dangers of strangers talking to children they don't know, taking pictures,” is a precaution that sums up the need to address this with the school too, so they know how to react if anything like this happens.

