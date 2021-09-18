YouTuber deletes channel after pressuring crying son on camera

The influencer Jordan Cheyenne made a viral blunder that caused major backlash from online users. The woman kept telling her son to pose in a video as he was crying and feeling hurt because his puppy was sick.

What are the details?

The YouTuber decided to take down her channel and her Instagram account for the "health and well-being" of her son Christian. This happened as a result of the wave of criticism she spurred from online users after posting a recent vlog in which she was pressuring her son to pose for a thumbnail while he was sad and crying, as Insider reports.

Cheyenne had more than 500,000 subscribers and was a well-known personality in California due to her vlogs about lifestyle, fitness, and the challenges faced by single parents.

Footage from her last vlog turned viral after she let everyone know that the family’s puppy was sick. In the video, she was telling her son to pose at the right angle for the camera and what gestures he could make while he was crying.

The mother deleted the video, but it was re-uploaded and shared on various platforms causing widespread outrage. She apologized on the same day in a video entitled "I am immensely disappointed in myself."

However, that was certainly not enough for the critics. She revealed that she was harassed and received death threats in several deleted Instagram stories. Her YouTube channel and Instagram account are now deactivated, according to the outlet.

“Getting completely offline, canceling all videos and monetization, and prioritizing my child is all I care about. I'm disgusted and horrified at what I did and there is absolutely no excuse. It's terrible on so many levels. I love my child more than anything and will regret this moment forever,” she shared with Insider.

She pointed out that she would focus on her family from now on and would not comment on any videos about her.

