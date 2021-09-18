Doctor speaks out against practitioners refusing to treat the unvaccinated: “It’s shameful”

In the past month, there have been debates related to doctors or even hospitals turning away unvaccinated people. One doctor is appalled that his fellow health care workers would even consider such an option. To him, this action is divisive and is not why he "got into medicine."

What are the details?

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng works at the Ottawa Hospital in Canada and he went viral after railing against the idea that someone could refuse to treat people who had not received the COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to The Blaze.

He is against any attempts to “limit care to those who are unvaccinated.”

“I think it's wrong. I think it's creating mistrust. I think it's divisive. I think it's creating more tribalism and, to me, is the last thing we need,” the specialist added.

The doctor was shocked that the medical community could assign “value judgments on people based on lifestyle decisions."

While he does want his patients to get the vaccine, Kyeremanteng points out that he will treat everyone the same regardless of their choices.

“When you come to my ICU, I treat you the same. We hustle. We do what we can to serve and get you through your illness. And to think that we would do anything less because of your vaccine status is atrocious. It is absolutely atrocious,” he went on.

“It would be extremely shameful to even think that's a consideration within our society. Like, we're better than this. We are better than this,” he repeated in an attempt to make other health workers realize their mistake.

The doctor admitted that it’s normal to get frustrated because people refuse the shots, but that should not be a reason to deny treatment.

“The whole kind of shaming approach, that's never been an effective way. We need to be compassionate; we need to listen to what the concerns are,” he concluded.

