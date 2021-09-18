Message in a bottle sent by Japanese students 37 years ago turns up in Hawaii

37 years ago, Japanese high schoolers put rolled-up messages in glass bottles and sent them out to sea. This month one of those bottles showed up more than 3,700 miles away from where they began their journey. The message made it to Hawaii and was found by a boy on a beach in Paradise Park.

What are the details?

Abbie Graham, the boy who picked up the bottle with the message, spotted it because of the writing on the paper, according to Insider. There was a contact form in the bottle and the information was written in several languages, including Japanese and English.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The letter also gave details about where the bottle came from and asked anyone who found it to get in touch with the Choshi High School, located in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Chiba.

So, the boy sent the contact form by mail back to Choshi High and included a drawing of himself and his sister while having sushi.

"I want to go look to find another one," the boy said, according to the outlet.

The messages sent out in bottles were part of an experiment to study the ocean’s currents done by students at Choshi High, as the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun notes.

Over the years fifty similar bottles were found in the Japanese prefectures of Okinawa, Akita, and Kyoto, as the Japanese news outlet Yomiuri Shimbun stated.

Others also ended up on beaches in the Philippines, China, or in America on the west coast. The last time one was discovered was in 2002, on the Japanese island of Kikaijima.

"We thought the last one was found in Kikaijima. We never imagined another would be found 37 years on," Choshi High School vice principal Jun Hayashi shared with the Mainichi Shimbun.

This unusual discovery set off a wave of nostalgia among the alumni of Choshi High School's science club. Mayumi Kanda, 54, who was a member of the science club in 1984, thanked everyone involved in discovering the bottle almost 4 decades after it started on its journey.

"I was surprised, it revived nostalgic memories of my high school days," she said for the Mainichi Shimbun.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.