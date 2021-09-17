NFL agent thinks 15% of players have fake vaccine cards: “More common than people realize”

The vaccine disputes seem to have a foothold in the NFL as well. Despite the high rate of vaccination, doubt is being cast on the truthfulness of records after an agent revealed that tricks could be used, and absolute certainty of any vaccination status is difficult to assume.

An NFL agent spoke out to reveal that he thinks 10 to 15% of players are using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. He made the estimate after discussing the issue with several players in the league.

What are the details?

“I think it is a lot more common than people realize. Look, you're talking about the NFL. These guys do anything they can,” the agent said, according to Insider.

Two other agents also came forward and revealed that they had heard of many players seeking to get fake vaccine cards too.

An NFL spokesperson stated that each team is instructed to check the players’ cards and using fake ones would be "reviewed under the personal conduct policy and subject the individual to discipline."

Until now the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Las Vegas Raiders say their players are 100% vaccinated.

The League’s overall vaccination rate is at about 93.5%, as the outlet points out.

The NFL didn’t offer any further comments on the possibility of fake vaccination cards circulating among players or of the means used to get them.

How much does it matter to you if the players got the vaccine shots? Would it be a reason to reconsider going to a game?

