Football coach “couldn’t be happier” when student quits: “Do what you believe in”

A high school football coach drew very mixed reactions online after he encouraged a teenager to quit his team. Kurt Hines, head football coach at Coronado High School in Coronado, California is convinced that by honoring the player’s decision he is setting him up to do something extraordinary, connected to what he truly loves.

Hines shared a video on social media on Thursday in which he explains what he told a young man who played on his team when he came to see him and revealed he wanted to quit, according to The Blaze.

“I just had a young man come in and quit. I truly could not be happier,” a beaming Hines says as the video starts.

“This young man was struggling all season with making it to practice, with committing. Never looked happy; some stuff going on. But I couldn't be happier because he came in, things washed, shook my hand, I said, 'Sit down for a minute.' He started to explain how his family has always been a football family. 'They've always loved it, my father, my brother.' I stopped him, I said, 'Do you love it?” he went on.

The unnamed student felt relieved to finally be able to say how he felt. He gave a sigh and a negative answer.

“I said 'I'm proud of you. I just saw his whole countenance change. He just smiled from ear to ear. I said, 'You're doing the right thing.'"

“Football is not for everyone. I couldn't be happier. Coaches, support your players if they want to be great. And if they want to be great in something other than football, support them just the same,” Hines explained, pointing out that there’s no way to force dreams.

His video got an amazing number of comments, close to 1,000. While many people felt that it was the coach’s duty to show the student quitting was not the right option, just as many said that supporting the young man’s decision to pursue a different goal was a better attitude.

“What did he do in its place? If he is doing nothing then being part of a team, learning work ethic, and learning life lessons are more than just quitting. The easiest thing to do is quit. I believe that being part of something even if the love is not there is better,” one fellow football coach wrote.

“I quit 2 times but a great coach talked me back, it was the best move of my life. Quitting's easy — keeping on is hard! Bad lesson to teach. I strongly disagree with your position,” a former football player shared.

“Sir, I am a youth football coaching legend, and when my kids quit my team, I tell them their life will be all downhill moving forward and that I hope to never see them again,” a particularly negative comment highlighted.

“Awesome job coach! Thank you for being accepting of the young man's decision and supporting him. I know it was hard for him to do that. To everyone saying, 'He shouldn't quit' or 'Should've made him finish then he could quit' what is wrong with y'all?” was one take on a positive note.

“Great Coaching! The best coaches and mentors support people in figuring out what they want & don't want to chase with their time and energy. And I bet you're the kind of guy who'd also help him find his next coach or mentor when he wants one. You Rock!” another user chimed in on the thread.

“Lotta negativity in this thread but I'm supporting this 110%. It's not a 'quitter' mentality. It's finding yourself. Watch this kid he's talking about do something extraordinary. Can the internet give a round of applause for anything?” one user felt about the issue, summing up all the good that could be reaped from changing paths.

