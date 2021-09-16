“Unvaxxed” no more: Unvaccinated TikTokers call themselves the “purebloods”

A new trend is surfacing on TikTok with roots in the Harry Potter universe. Many users are now referring to themselves as “purebloods” to show that they have decided not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

What are the details?

The favorite term for unvaccinated TikTokers is now “purebloods.” The word comes from the Harry Potter books, but its meaning is much darker than the actual word suggests. In the story, the “purebloods” were followers of the main antagonist and supporting the evil character.

In a nod to the famous story, TikTokers have adopted the hashtags #purebloods and #unvaxxed on the social media platform and many say they want to be referred to using that term,” according to Insider.

However, the word was used in J.K. Rowling’s books to connote those who think themselves superior over people with a mix of magical and non-magical ancestries.

One well-known TikToker, conservative influencer Lyndsey Marie, posted on the platform last week and appended the hashtags.

“From now on, I refuse to be referred to as unvaccinated. I want everyone to now call me pureblood,” Marie, who has over 27,000 followers on TikTok, wrote.

A different user with the ID "drakapuffdaddy" also said he admires the new term.

“Man, are you pureblood? Yeah, I'm pureblood. No more 'unvaxxed' - pureblood!”

The trend has appeared at a time when the whole country is dealing with a surge in infections and more contagious variants have been identified.

The reference to non-purebloods as somehow less important has also been made clear in a famous argument between Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy.

In the exchange, Malfoy says Harry's friend, Hermione Granger, is a "filthy little Mudblood," a slur for descendants of non-wizards.

J.K. Rowling’s representatives have not commented on the use of the term to describe unvaccinated people.

