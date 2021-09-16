Landlord tells tenants to get vaccine or move out: “No consideration for your neighbor”

A Florida tenant has added a new condition to allow people to live on his property. All tenants must get the COVID-19 vaccine, or they will be turned away, and have to find a different place to live.

What are the details?

Santiago Alvarez let his tenants know that all those renewing their leases and any new tenants will have to show proof that they took the vaccine shots. This requirement will also apply to his employees, who can be terminated if they refuse to comply, according to Insider.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Alvarez is in charge of 1,200 apartment units and until now 12 of his tenants got infected with COVID-19.

“It very much upsets me that my employees are exposed all days of the week because there is someone who does not want to get vaccinated. If you don't want to get vaccinated, I have the obligation and the duty to protect my workers and tenants,” Alvarez said.

Jasmine Irby, one of the tenants, filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to protest the new policy. The woman argued that she should be able to renew her lease "without having to disclose my personal health information."

Irby is not planning to get the vaccine and moved at the end of her lease in August.

However, Alvarez told the outlet that the majority of tenants are happy with the new requirement.

“You don't want to get vaccinated? You have to move. It's a lack of consideration for your neighbor, it's a lack of consideration to their own families, to their children,” he added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned state agencies and private businesses from requiring “vaccine passports” and press secretary, Christina Pushaw, stated that Alvarez’s policy clearly breaches the ban.

“Florida law is very clear. A business owner (landlord) cannot require vaccine passports as a condition of entry. Each violation of the law will result in a $5000 fine. By the way, Mr. Alvarez and all who agree with him should be informed that vaccinated people can still transmit COVID to others, although they're protected against severe illness. The idea of requiring vaccine passports is unscientific and will not achieve 'lower cases.' Without mandates, cases are dropping rapidly in Florida on their own,” Pushaw stated.

Alvarez's attorney added that medical and religious exemptions would be acceptable.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.