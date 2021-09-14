Hungry for Papa John’s pizza? Help Rogers Elementary and earn 15% back on your order

If you like Papa John’s pizza and you order it several times a week, now is your chance to make a difference in Frisco. You will get to enjoy a delicious pizza and at the same time help Rogers Elementary, one of our local schools.

What are the details?

Having your flavorsome pizza from Papa John’s in Frisco just got tastier. And the price will be much lower too. You can earn 15% back on each order from Papa John’s and help support Rogers Elementary.

The initiative kicked off on September 10 and will go on until September 17, so get your order in while it’s still available. The money will go towards “PTA programs and supplies for the kids.”

There will also be an additional 5% that will be used by “the Frisco Council of PTA's Clothes Closet (Frisco Threads), to clothe Frisco's school children in need.”

What should you do to get the special offer?

You don’t just need to keep the date. When you place your order for pizza you will have to use code FISD31.

You also need to keep in mind that only specific Papa John’s locations will take part in the initiative.

Choose your tasty pizza from one of the following places and when you enjoy it you will know you helped kids in need too:

- 7410 Preston Rd, #127, Frisco

(972) 712-9001

- 2650 King RD, #100, Frisco

(469) 362-7222

Are there locations you can order from in other suburbs?

Yes, if you happen to drive around and get hungry before you arrive in Frisco, you can still get your discounted pizza and add your contribution to the program.

Check out these locations for Pappa John’s pizza with a purpose:

- 2111 E. University DR, Prosper

(972) 347-1613

- 4740 W. University DR #130, Prosper

(972) 347-1400

- 2300 W. McDermott RD, #100, Plano (972) 747-7272

Don’t forget, September 17 is the last day to take part in the pizza program!

