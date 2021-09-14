White Tesla spotted speeding through 20 mph areas

A white Tesla is causing concern at Heights At Westridge. The driver has been seen speeding and cutting off cars. The problem is students and wildlife could be in danger, not to mention that respect for other drivers is essential when being part of a community.

What are the details?

The Frisco resident is worried about the dangerous driving they keep seeing from the same person.

“The white Tesla that has a child at Roach MS is on my last nerve. Speeding through the 20 mph zones and cutting off cars in line daily. If you know this person, maybe explain how to be respectful to those around you” they wrote.

Many other neighbors also feel this is an important issue to deal with since Frisco neighborhoods are home to many families and children and pets could get hurt.

“We see a lot of this type of driving in our school zone too…it’s so upsetting! Could you share the car’s info with the school office, maybe the school could reach out to the driver to ask that they follow school policies?” was one suggestion to curb the behavior.

And it looks like there may be some connection to previous incidents around Frisco.

“I wonder if it is the same white Tesla that sped by too close to a cyclist and broke its side mirror on the bicyclist/bicycle. And then a couple of weeks later apparently saw that same cyclist again, pulled up alongside and then swerved to force the cyclist off the road,” is a relevant tip given by another resident.

What remedies are there?

Taking the license plate is one of the possible solutions. So is contacting the authorities or the school.

And there is a very simple one too.

“If the said car is cutting off people in line, knock on their window and talk to them.”

“Call the non-emergency line and just say that you have noticed an increase in speeding in that school zone and maybe ask for a bike cop to set up there,” is another opinion on fixing things.

How do you think it should be handled? Is it the school’s job to explain how to drive in the area?

