Kids clothing drive: Support healing with compassion

Kindness reshapes lives and so does donating for children in need at special drives organized in Frisco. The initiative will benefit the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC). The organization helps children heal after being removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse and very often the little ones arrive only with the clothes on their back.

The CACCC’S Rainbow Room provides them with hygiene products and new clothes and that’s where you can help. Keeping the Rainbow Room stashed with things children need also depends on the community. Read on to find out which items are needed, the drop-off locations, and times.

What are the details?

Every year, over 4,500 kids are reported abused or neglected in Collin County. The CACCC has helped a total of 3,846 children and its services saw a 285 increase during the past year.

How can you help?

Donating new clothes or hygiene products for the children in need could go a long way toward supporting CACCC in looking after them and helping them feel confident and positive again.

The following items are needed:

1. Spring/ summer clothes:

- T-shirts

- Shorts

- Pajamas

- Underwear

- Socks

- Diapers.

2. Hygiene products:

- Baby shampoo and lotion

- deodorant

- liquid body wash

- toothpaste

- shampoo and conditioner.

Dropoff places:

1. POParella’s Gourmet Popcorn & Treats

Thursday 9/16/21: 1 p.m. -2 p.m.

Saturday 9/18/21: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 9/25/21: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 8873 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX, 75034.

2. Preston Lakes Community Pool Parking Lot

Tuesday 2/21/21: 6 p.m. -8 p.m.

Tuesday 9/28/2; 9 a.m. -11 a.m.

If you need more information, you can contact Tracie Milner at 972-979-8960.

