Five Guys employee reveals how burgers get done: "We want them leaking"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqhtZ_0bvjPCIP00

The smashed-flat burgers on seeded buns that you can get from Five Guys Burgers and Fries have their own fans and the secret to how they’re made is now out.

What are the details?

“We want our burgers leaking. So when you bite into it, it will be satisfying,” Maezion Henix, one employee, shared with Insider.

According to Henix, a tool is used to press down the meat and form the well-known flat shape. However, it can’t be too flat. It will need imperfect edges to get crispy and flavorsome when the heat touches them.

What’s the burger-making process?

First, the patty will be laid down and cooked for one minute. Then, you flip it over, use the pressing tool to smash the burger, and let it cook one more minute on the other side. The cooking is finished on a section of the grill dedicated to making sure the meat is well done in the center. That takes one and a half minutes.

“We have three stages on the grill. Stage one is the raw burger. Stage two is where you press on it. When you see the beef seeping, that's when you move it to stage three, where you let it finish cooking,” Henix explained for the outlet.

Once the tasty meat is done, it only takes seconds to load it onto a fresh bun and pile it high with the toppings chosen by each customer. So, now you know how the burger gets to you, when are you going to get your next one?

