Woman refusing to wear mask delays flight for 3 hours

A woman’s refusal to put a face mask on caused serious issues on a JetBlue flight. The trip was delayed for three hours, and the customer was eventually assisted off the plane as she seemed to slip in and out of consciousness.

What are the details?

A JetBlue representative shared with Insider that the incident significantly delayed the flight. The whole thing was filmed and posted on TikTok. The 42-second footage shows a security guard while pushing a woman in a wheelchair. The guard is taking her out the door to an airplane jetway and then goes through an airport terminal.

The scene is then cut and comes back to an earlier moment in the plane. Someone who appears to be a security guard is talking to a person whose face can’t be seen.

“I haven't done anything. This is insane,” the person is heard saying.

“We can talk about this off the aircraft,” the guard then replies. Then they add that if the person doesn’t comply with the request everyone would have to be taken off the plane.

The incident happened on a JetBlue flight from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Hartford, Connecticut. A screenshot of the boarding pass was provided to the outlet for further confirmation.

The video was posted by journalist Brooklyn DeGumbia, who said that everything started after the woman refused to put a mask on multiple times and then pulled it down whenever flight attendants were not close by.

When medics came on board the woman said she had health issues and was going through menopause.

“Passengers were yelling for her to put 'on the mask' while officials were on the plane but she didn't listen,” DeGumbia said.

A JetBlue spokesperson did not confirm the face mask allegations but admitted that a customer had to be assisted off the flight because they seemed to be incoherent and falling in and out of consciousness.

