Michigan TV host “unceremoniously let go” for refusing to share studio with unmasked colleagues

A Michigan TV anchor revealed that he lost his job at a news station after he said he wouldn’t work in a studio with colleagues who were not wearing a mask.

Frank Turner announced he would be leaving Michigan’s WNEM in a post on social media written on Thursday.

What are the details?

“I had no idea that today's noon broadcast would be my last at WNEMTV5news. I was unceremoniously let go afterward because I don't want to share the studio unmasked with other colleagues,” he started his post, pointing out how surprised he was that his request would be considered out of line.

As it turns out, the fact that he preferred his colleagues to wear masks while being in the same space seems to have made him lose his job.

“I guess they'd rather not have me at all than accommodate me on the mask in a pandemic. Oh well. It's been great. And you all have been wonderful. I'll miss you,” he wrote.

Turner shared with Insider that all this time he had mostly worked alone, in a separate studio away from other colleagues. The issues started when WNEM decided to end this arrangement.

“Due to heightened health concerns in my household, working unmasked indoors with other unmasked colleagues, in an environment where COVID infections are still being reported is an unacceptable risk. Knowing this, the station gave me an ultimatum: Return to the main studio for that evening's broadcast. When I refused, I was allowed to clear my desk and escorted from the building. To me, that's being fired. Others may see it differently. Either way, our relationship has ended, and I wish them well,” he said.

However, WNEM denied having fired the TV anchor.

“WNEM did not terminate Frank Turner. WNEM has specific COVID-19 protocols in place developed in consultation with medical experts. We wish Mr. Turner the best of luck in his future endeavors,” was the news station’s statement for the outlet.

WNEM also said that all its employees will be required to take the vaccine starting September 17. “Our policies continue to be based on federal, state, and local guidance and have been developed with medical and legal consultation,” the station added.

