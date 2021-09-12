Armed standoff interrupted by woman driving golf cart with no clothes

A Florida woman drove a golf cart through a police standoff which included a SWAT team with no clothes on. An affidavit reveals that she smelt of alcohol and had no connection with the man the police were trying to arrest.

What are the details?

A standoff between police officers and an armed man was interrupted in a very unusual way. A woman thought it was just the right time to drive a golf cart in the middle of the scene. And she wasn’t wearing anything at the time.

The police were pursuing Myles Abbott in Dunedin, Florida, the man had fled into a house and climbed on the rooftop, according to Insider.

While he was refusing to surrender, a SWAT team arrived on the scene and a standoff ensued. It lasted for 6 hours before something strange happened.

While the police were dealing with the suspect, Jessica Smith, 28, drove on the scene. She was in a golf cart with no clothes. The authorities stated there was no connection between Smith and Abbott.

The woman ignored instructions from the police to leave the place and drove straight to the house where Abbott was.

“The defendant's actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk,” investigators said in an affidavit. The woman was taken into custody and charged with resisting an officer.

The man was also arrested, and two other teenagers are in custody in connection to Abbott.

