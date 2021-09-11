Remembering the American citizens born in Romania who died on 9/11

The attack against the U.S. that took place 20 years ago resulted in 3,000 deaths. Among the people who were killed on that day were also 5 American citizens born in Romania: Eugen Gabriel Lazar, Corina, and Alexandru Liviu Stan, Joshua Poptean, and Ana Fosteris.

Who were the Romanians whose life was ended so violently?

Eugen Gabriel Lazar was born in 1974 and went to live with his family in New York in 1985. He was an A-level student and graduated Summa Cum Laude at Cooper Union University in New York. He went on to become a successful engineer and was working at a software company with headquarters in the Twin Towers.

When the attack happened, Eugen was in his office on floor 103 and was waiting for a reply to his email from his girlfriend, Siu.

Corina, 31, and Liviu Stan, 34, were both employed by Cantor Fitzgerald, who also owned eSpeed. They had come to the United States in 1995 and were married in 1996. Just a few days before the attack happened, they had renewed their vows and had a party with all their friends.

They were always complimented for being reliable and hardworking. They put in their best efforts to live the life they had always dreamed of. “They faced the tragedy and stayed together until the end as husband and wife,” one of their friends shared.

Joshua Poptean, 37, had come to the United States from Romania as a teenager. He lived in Portland, Oregon, before moving to New York.

He started out as a taxi driver and then he learned carpentry and eventually became a project manager for Bronx Builders. He was about to meet potential clients inside the World Trade Center building when the tragedy occurred. He will always be remembered for his will to work hard, his faith in people, the amazing loyalty he showed, and his great sense of humor.

Ana Fosteris, 58, was working as an insurance agent at Aon Corp. She thought New York was the greatest place to be, as her husband shared in an interview. They first met in Romania and had been married for 30 years. Ana never gave up on the values she learned in Romania such as respect for family life, looking after the elderly, and love and appreciation for the little things.

“I miss you and all the wonderful times we had together. I will always think of you with love and gratitude,” her aunt Geta from Targoviste shared.

