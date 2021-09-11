3 safe and affordable places in Orlando to call home

Are you thinking about moving to Orlando? The beautiful city has a lot of fun things to do, and there's also a wealth of art, food attractions, plenty of job opportunities, and the best opportunities to connect on a personal and professional level.

These are the neighborhoods with affordable prices where you can be safe and have a great home in Orlando:

1. Central Business District

If you're looking for a Skyline marked with high-rise apartments and Sleek buildings, search no more. Moving to this Orlando neighborhood will enable you to find great job opportunities at startups, retailers, or tech companies. The district is a great spot for nightlife as it has a variety of eateries and a wide range of entertainment opportunities.

Living here you will get to enjoy the urban vibe and feel refreshed when you visit the nearby green spaces. You will be close to major roadways, and you will get quick access to the rest of the city. You can also get around by taking a bus.

From nights spent at the best clubs to days where you can roam around museums and art galleries, you'll never run out of activities while living in this place!

You can grab tickets to a breathtaking dance performance, you can go to unique venues for a social get-together, or you can try the walking tours with American Ghost Adventures, where you get to check out the spookiest places around.

Comedy acts are played live every Friday and Saturday. Treat yourself to French Toast, Shrimp, and Grits for dinner, sample amazing Cuban food, try Spanish-style dishes with peppers or onions, grab a Square Cut Pizza with your choice of toppings, or sip some house-brewed beer at Orlando Brewing.

2. Baldwin Park

With the namesake lake located on its northern edge, Baldwin Park is one of the best places to call home in Orlando particularly if you are seeking a waterfront view and plenty of outdoor recreation. You will get your pic from townhomes and single-family properties, with a Craftsman or Colonial aesthetic.

The scenic Orlando neighborhood gives you plenty of things to do thanks to the variety of restaurants, walking trails, and shops. The place is highly walkable, so you won't need to rely on your car, and you can rely on public transportation options to enjoy yourself while getting a mix of the natural and the urban environment.

That being said, Baldwin Park is only 15 minutes away from downtown, so you also get access to great job opportunities and active nightlife!

Bring your pets for a fun time on the beach, play frisbee at Lake Baldwin, or test your problem-solving skills at the Baldwin Manor escape room. And while you're out and about don't forget to treat yourself to sweets and confections made fresh daily or a Saturday Cappuccino Truffle. Sip on a watermelon margarita, enjoy the views and try out the Mexican Cuisine, dig into some Bluefin Tuna Hand Rolls, oysters, or check out unique specialties such as the Porterhouse Steak.

3. Park Lake Highland

This is not only one of the best neighborhoods in Orlando, but also one of the best neighborhoods in the country. While strolling on the tree-lined residential streets, you will get to choose from the Colonial-style, ranches, or Mediterranean-style family homes. This neighborhood offers some of the most affordable prices on the real estate market.

And if you’re looking for an apartment you can also live in this area. The Mills 50 District offers a wide range of eateries spanning from a BBQ to Asian restaurants, bars, clubs, and live music venues. You also get plenty of chances to have fun in the daytime at the scenic Lake Highland and Park Lake with a ton of waterfront activities.

You can play frisbee with your friends, have lunch by the water, go to fitness classes, take part in lifting events, or get a gym membership and the training to go with it. You can browse a wide collection of CDs and all your favorite artists on vinyl and find movies for sale at the Record Shop.

Here you also find the only sustainable wine bar in Florida, Quantum Leap Winery. And to fuel up for the fun, try a plate of Plain Jane Sliced Brisket, Mexico Street Fries, go for a sample of Beef Carpaccio or local tapas, dig into Vietnamese dishes, or try a larger-than-life pizza slice made in the Cuban style or on a vegan recipe.

