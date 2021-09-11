“Roe baby” identifies herself for the first time: “Secrets and lies are the worst things”

Shelley Lynn Thorton was the biological child of Jane Roe in the 1973 Roe v Wade case. The woman who is now 51 has come forward as the “Roe baby” for the first time.

The woman says she’s always felt she wasn’t wanted and that it affected her wellbeing, and she doesn’t want to become an anti-abortion symbol.

What are the details?

Shelley Lynn Thorton’s birth led to the landmark case of 1973 Roe v Wade in the Supreme Court. Now she is finally speaking out after 51 years in which she chose to stay anonymous, according to Insider.

“Secrets and lies are, like, the two worst things in the whole world. I'm keeping a secret, but I hate it,” Thorton told journalist Joshua Prager who will be publishing a book about her life.

Her mother was widely known as Jane Roe, but to her, she was Norma McCorvey. She gave Thorton up for adoption because the case in court lasted a lot longer than her pregnancy. However, being the baby whose very existence brought about a change in women’s rights deeply affected the woman.

Thorton shared that knowing she was unwanted made her feel insecure, depressed, and very anxious at times. She was adopted by a single woman who lived in Dallas and later remarried. At the time when she adopted her, the woman didn’t know about the baby’s connection with Roe v Wade.

Her adoptive family never hid those circumstances from her as she grew up and Thorton revealed she was an anxious and depressed teenager because she knew her mother hadn’t wanted her.

“When someone's pregnant with a baby and they don't want that baby, that person develops knowing they're not wanted,” she said.

When she met her birth mother Thorton rejected her, particularly because she grew up as the adoptive daughter of a couple who was against abortion.

“The only thing I knew about being pro-life or pro-choice or even Roe v. Wade was that this person had made it ok for people to go out and be promiscuous,” she said.

The hurt and sadness she felt at the time fueled her pro-life decision and she says she could never see herself going through with an abortion.

“I wish she had felt something for another human being, especially for one she brought into this world. To experience this joy — the good that it brings. I have wished that for her forever and have never told anyone,” she added about her birth mother.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.