Never had a beer until 100, now he drinks one each morning: “Makes my legs strong”

A man who never tasted beer until his 100th birthday decided that after a century it was time to try his first brew. And he liked it so much that now he won’t start his morning without one!

What are the details?

“I called Lynda and she said to me on the phone ‘You won’t have any idea what your dad’s doing,’” the man’s son shared, according to Sunnyskyz.

“She said ‘he’s in here eating a barbecue sandwich and drinking a beer!’ He never drank in his life! And one day he just asked her to get him some beer. He drank it and he said his legs feel stronger,” he added.

And, indeed, the heartwarming video shows that the man has a spring in his step after the new favorite brew. The family pet is there to support him too and the merry atmosphere just shows there’s no particular moment when you have to try something. Whenever you feel like it, just do it. It doesn’t matter if you’re 25 or 100!

“It was my 100th birthday and the beer was good, you know,” the man shared.

And now the mornings kick off on a whole new tone in their house.

“Dad, have you had your beer yet? Go have it, it’s waiting right there in the fridge,” is the new conversation the man usually has with his daughter as each day begins.

So, Walt Wist, who never kept a beer in his house, at 100 has started having one every morning.

“Tastes pretty good,” he said.

“I hear many stories about beer, but there is one that tops them all. At a barber’s shop, two guys were coming in and they both made homebrew. And they started arguing about who makes the best beer. So, a guy who was fed up just told them to bring a sample for each to settle the argument. He sent them to be tested and when the papers came back on them they said ‘Don't work either horse for ten days,’” was the funny story he told at his birthday party.

“I’ve got a friend that was 104 years old, and he recently passed away and I’m trying to beat him,” was the conclusion of the happy reunion.

And maybe beer really is the secret to getting to be 200!

