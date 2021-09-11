Calabasas, CA

Mother faces mountain lion to save son: “She punched the lion to fend him off”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfZ73_0btDTTCg00

A mother faced a mountain lion with bare hands to save her little boy while he was attacked by the animal. It all happened outside their California home and the brave mother didn’t think twice about risking her own life to make sure her son was safe.

What are the details?

The boy was outside his family home, playing close to a tree in Calabasas. It was Thursday morning, and all seemed quiet and peaceful when a 65-pound mountain lion showed up unexpectedly. The animal attacked the child, as stated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to Sunnyskyz, the mountain lion "dragged him about 45 yards" before his mother realized what was happening and came to save him.

“The commotion caused by the attack and the boy’s screaming alerted the mom who was inside. She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son. This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life, there’s no question about it,” Foy said.

The boy had several injuries after the encounter. He was transported to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles and is currently recovering and in stable condition.

The experts are convinced that the shocking incident happened because the mountain lion was still a kitten, with some growing up to do, and it was learning how to get food.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
28043 followers

More from Amy Christie

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco mayor parties at nightclub, breaches her own mask mandate

San Francisco Democratic Mayor London Breed appears to have forgotten the strict rules she has instated herself to protect people during the pandemic. A photo turned up on social media showing the mayor at the Black Cat Nightclub smiling and celebrating with friends Wednesday night, according to The Blaze. No masks were in sight.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to keep Chicago gangs under control by suing them: “After their money”

Chicago is currently facing a spike in gang activity and life in the city is turning more dangerous by the minute. In a bid to combat threats to law-abiding citizens, Mayo Lori Lightfoot has a new plan. Suing street gangs is a different idea she put forward to stop threats and bring back a sense of safety.

Read full story
1 comments
Macon, GA

Entire staff walks away from burrito restaurant over low pay and “lack of appreciation”

All the employees at the Barberitos burrito restaurant in Georgia decided to quit their jobs and look for better places to earn an income. Before they left, they put up a sign in the window to tell why they had to resort to this. The long hours and low pay coupled with a “lack of appreciation” is what set them off on a new path.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Surgeon makes hand-drawn dressings, so kids don’t remember scars from each operation

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Robert Parry has set out on a kindness mission to make sure that all the kids he treats don’t have a lasting memory from surgical procedures because of a scar.

Read full story

Thousands of bikers show up at little boy’s house after he is diagnosed with cancer

Thousands of bikers teamed up and made a surprise visit to a little boy’s house in Rhauderfehn, Germany. The boy loves motorcycles ever since he was a toddler, and the bikers came to show their support after the boy was diagnosed with cancer.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Woman treats everyone to lunch at Pennsylvania restaurant: “You made our day”

A woman decided that everyone having lunch at a Pennsylvania restaurant needed a break and a bit of kindness, so she went ahead and paid for 60 lunches on Monday. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous, but her goodwill certainly gave hope to many. The Country Diner in Hegins had just reopened and it was full of customers at lunchtime on Monday. As the rush was going on, a diner approached manager Lorrie Renninger and asked to pay for everyone’s meal, according to Sunnyskyz.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Georgia man is changing lives with $1 Thursdays

A man who lives in LaGrange, Georgia, has set out on a kind initiative to support people in need from his community. And it all started with one dollar. It may not seem like much, but when you add it all up new chances can be found, and positive energy will be just around the corner.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Stealing from school is becoming a trend. Beware of “devious licks”

Several TikTok creators are claiming to have made off with school equipment such as microscopes, soap dispensers, SMART boards, or towel dispensers. The thefts are called “devious licks” and this concerning trend has started just a few weeks into the school year.

Read full story

“Unvaxxed” no more: Unvaccinated TikTokers call themselves the “purebloods”

A new trend is surfacing on TikTok with roots in the Harry Potter universe. Many users are now referring to themselves as “purebloods” to show that they have decided not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Landlord tells tenants to get vaccine or move out: “No consideration for your neighbor”

A Florida tenant has added a new condition to allow people to live on his property. All tenants must get the COVID-19 vaccine, or they will be turned away, and have to find a different place to live.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Coming to New York from the Midwest: 6 differences that will surprise you

If you’re a Midwesterner trying to settle in New York, you’re in for a few surprises. Not necessarily unpleasant ones, but there are things you will need to adjust to. From not having everyone say hi to you on the street to the narrower selection in stores, you will get a different feeling while living in New York. Keep in mind that friendship, support, and goodwill are in full supply here too. You simply need to learn to see them differently.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Weeds making their way inside a house at Plantation Resort

If you expected weeds to stay outside until you make sure they’re gone, you might be in for a surprise if you happen to get particularly stubborn ones. That’s what happened to one neighbor at Plantation Resort. Apparently, the weeds felt like outside wasn’t the best place to be and they started growing inside his home.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Man exonerated after 15 years on death row, dies from COVID-19 after release

A man who spent 15 years on death row before getting exonerated by DNA evidence lost his life after getting infected with COVID-19. Damon Thibodeaux, 47, died from COVID-19 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Read full story

Why did vaccinated Americans end so many friendships? No shot, no pal

A concerning survey brought to light the main reason why 97% of friendships ended since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccinated Americans reportedly said goodbye to "full-blown anti-vaxxers" who didn’t get to see things their way, as The Blaze reports.

Read full story
77 comments
Queens, NY

Man attacks 77-year-old woman on Sunday afternoon, takes off with purse and Bible

New York City authorities are searching for a man who assaulted an elderly woman and then ran away with her purse and Bible. The shocking incident took place in broad daylight, on Sunday afternoon, as The Blaze reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Hudson, OH

Mayor tells school board members to resign or “be charged” after judge confirms explicit content in the classroom

Mayor Craig Shubert of Hudson, Ohio, issued a targeted public statement directed to the members of the city's board of education at the beginning of this week. After speaking to a judge who confirmed that explicit content was being distributed in college-credit courses, the mayor gave them a simple choice. Resign or be ready to face charges.

Read full story
10 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh mom warns about kids consuming hand sanitizer: “She collapsed from alcohol poisoning”

A concerned mother has decided to speak out about the dangers of alcohol-based sanitizers for kids. Unfortunately, young children can be tempted to consume them, and her daughter had to be taken to the hospital after ingesting 6 ounces of the liquid, as The Blaze reports.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Former homeless mother braids kids’ hair for free to support parents in difficulty

A single mother who used to be homeless and now works multiple jobs knows what it’s like to struggle each day to support her family. Brittany Starks, who lives in Tennessee, has started to braid kids’ hair for free as a way to help parents stress less and bring more positive energy into everyone’s life. And the response to her idea was amazing!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York governor asks Facebook to counter abortion misinformation: “They sow fear, and shame to control women”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has called on Facebook to take action against the abortion-related posts that spread “misinformation” on the social media platform. The governor wrote a letter to Facebook founder, chairman, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking for “information on any and all existing efforts to combat misinformation regarding abortion laws, procedures, and their availability.’

Read full story
2 comments

Facebook accused of harming teen girls by pushing Instagram: “We make body image issues worse”

Facebook executives have been reported to be aware of the harmful effect Instagram has on teenage girls. The app is still pushed on them anyway, even though the negative mental health effects have been known and understood for years, as The Blaze highlights.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy