Mother faces mountain lion to save son: “She punched the lion to fend him off”

A mother faced a mountain lion with bare hands to save her little boy while he was attacked by the animal. It all happened outside their California home and the brave mother didn’t think twice about risking her own life to make sure her son was safe.

What are the details?

The boy was outside his family home, playing close to a tree in Calabasas. It was Thursday morning, and all seemed quiet and peaceful when a 65-pound mountain lion showed up unexpectedly. The animal attacked the child, as stated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to Sunnyskyz, the mountain lion "dragged him about 45 yards" before his mother realized what was happening and came to save him.

“The commotion caused by the attack and the boy’s screaming alerted the mom who was inside. She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son. This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life, there’s no question about it,” Foy said.

The boy had several injuries after the encounter. He was transported to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles and is currently recovering and in stable condition.

The experts are convinced that the shocking incident happened because the mountain lion was still a kitten, with some growing up to do, and it was learning how to get food.

