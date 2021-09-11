Couple hides cash in baby products at Target stores: “We know how parents struggle”

A couple in California has set out on a support mission for families. They place cash in baby formula and diapers to give some help to parents in difficulty. Krystal Duhaney and her husband Patrick know what it’s like to settle down without much money and they want to help other parents avoid stress and worries.

What are the details?

“When we had our first child, we struggled to make ends meet, just like most new parents,” Krystal said, according to Sunnyskyz.

Their adventure with the surprise money landed on social media as well where it caused a wave of positive comments and inspired many users.

“Being a parent can be tough! So, hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts,” Krystal posted online.

The couple has left about $1,000 in total as cash surprises around Target stores.

“We really wanted to make things a little easier. Hopefully brighten their day and inspire others to kind of, you know, spread joy and kindness. As parents raising two young children, it's really important for us to let our children know kindness matters and that you never know what somebody's going through,” Krystal added.

The video gave a gentle push to other people to do the same and the generous wave will go on, helping support more parents while they strive to do the best for their kids.

“This is absolutely incredible! It gives me tears to think of a potential parent in need opening this. You've inspired me to do the same! God bless you!” one user wrote as a reply to the post.

“Thanks for doing this and posting about it. My wife and I will definitely do this, we are surrounded by a lot of underprivileged areas that this type of gesture can really make an impact."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.