Mother saves family from drowning, human chain tows them in

A mother and former lifeguard was having a relaxing day at Thetis Lake, near Victoria, British Columbia, when she suddenly heard a man crying for help.

She watched closely and saw him struggling to keep his wife and son above the water. That’s when she jumped to their rescue and sprinted toward the water.

What are the details?

Rosa Kouri heard the cries for help and didn’t hesitate. First, she made sure her daughter was safe, and then she started running and got into the water.

“I had my four-month-old daughter and I checked to make sure she was safe with my mother and then I immediately bolted down the hill and ran down to the water,” Kouri said, according to Sunnyskyz.

The woman had done a complete course of lifeguard training 20 years ago, but the lessons didn’t include how to rescue a group of people.

“I think I just grabbed all the limbs I could, and I tried to remember my lifeguard training — which was a long time ago when I was a teenager — and just tried to tow them in,” she shared.

Her goal was to try and get the family close enough to the shore so they could all catch their footing, but it was very challenging to achieve it.

While she was doing her best to save the three people, onlookers noticed what was going on and decided to contribute to saving the family.

They made a human chain and reached out to the woman. They eventually managed to grab her arm and then pulled her and the family close to the shore until they all got a foothold.

The family was still gasping for air when they got back to safety. They were all amazed and felt okay, despite the shocking experience. The father thanked her and showed how much he appreciated her kind action.

