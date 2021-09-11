Taxi driver stops at midnight to help elderly lady running out of the house: “Thankful he was there”

A taxi driver named Mr. Good lived up to his name when he rescued an elderly couple in the middle of the night. He gave up on getting to a customer and stopped to help Lynda Wells who had just come running out of her home.

What are the details?

Wells, 71, is caring for her 88-year-old husband. He had fallen out of bed in their home in Dorset, England, and after trying to lift him off the floor for 20 minutes, his wife realized she needed help.

Wells ran outside to check if any of her neighbors were still awake, but all the lights were out in the nearby houses. She was getting ready to dial and call an ambulance when she saw headlights flashing down her road.

Mr. Good was going to pick up a customer, but he pulled over when he saw the elderly lady in the middle of the street. She asked Good if he could come inside and help her and he agreed. Together they were able to put her husband back to bed. At the time Wells didn’t have time to ask for his name but they could connect on social media after the kind gesture.

“I am so lucky that Nick just happened to be driving down the road at that very moment and was kind enough to come inside and help me,” Wells said, according to Sunnyskyz.

“I was out in the street in my dressing gown and wellies, so goodness knows what he thought of me. I am so pleased that I was able to connect with him on Facebook so I could make him a gift to say thank you,” the woman added.

