Veteran meets writer of letter he carried with him for 12 years

A 95-year-old veteran finally met the author of a letter that has warmed his heart for the last 12 years. The man has been carrying the letter everywhere he goes since 2009 and has cherished it as a special treasure.

It was written by a third-grader, and he couldn’t even imagine being without it.

What are the details?

“I'd never be without it. Because it's something that somebody thought of me that much,” the man said, according to Sunnyskyz.

His wife, Delores, was also touched by the wonderful letter.

“When he had that letter with him, he has a feeling of faith, and trust, and love,” she said.

The letter that brightened up the veteran’s life was written by Dashauna Priest, who is now 21 years old.

“If it wasn't for you, we would never have freedom. I'm so happy you made sacrifices. Your friend, Dashauna Priest,” the letter said.

Tracking down Dashauna was a team effort and the staff working at Frank’s senior living facility all got involved in the unique mission.

“We never could find her. He said, 'Before I close my eyes I have to find her. I have to find her'," Delores shared.

Dashauna surprised the veteran by showing up while wearing her National Guard uniform.

“You can't imagine the feeling I had when she stood next to me. It just took my breath away, it really did. There's love there, deep down in the heart. She's like my third daughter, she really is,” Frankl said.

They think of each other like family now and they plan many get-togethers in the future.

“It started with a lot of love and affection, and it will go on like that,” Delores concluded.

