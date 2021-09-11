Woman donates kidney to husband’s ex-wife: “We need to stick together”

Just two days after Debby-Neal Strickland married Jim Merthe, she decided to donate a kidney to his ex-wife. The selfless gesture was a testament to love and compassion. She looked beyond differences and made up her mind to save a life.

What are the details?

Mylaen Merthe, 59, had been suffering from kidney disease for a long time. She didn’t have any energy left, looked pale, and had dark circles. When she was admitted to the hospital, she was told her kidneys could only function at 8%.

Jim had divorced her almost 20 years ago, but they stayed friends while raising their two kids.

Debby found out about the ordeal and also that Mylaen was about to become a grandmother, so she volunteered to give her an amazing gift. She agreed to donate a kidney to her husband’s ex-wife.

“I imagined her daughter giving birth and her mom not being there. I just had to try to change that. God told me, 'You're a match and you need to do this,’” she said, according to Sunnyskyz.

Several months of testing followed and there were delays because of the restrictions in place. The transplant was finally scheduled two days after Debby and Jim got married.

“It was the most amazing day of my life, until two days later. That was also the most amazing day of my life,” Debby shared with the outlet.

As soon as she felt better, Debby asked how Mylaen was doing. And only a few floors below her, Mylaen was asking the same question while pleading with the nurses.

“I need to see her. That was the first thing out of my mouth,” Mylaen said.

As soon as they got to see each other Deby noticed a remarkable difference in the other woman.

“The dark circles were gone, she looked so alive and revitalized.”

They call each other kidney sisters now. They’re planning to go on a family trip soon and often pray for together.

“This is what the world is about. Family. We need to stick together. She saved my life,” Mylaen concluded.

