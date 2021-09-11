Why do kids get carsick? How to help them

It is not quite clear why some kids will get carsick and others have no issues whatsoever, but a few contributing factors may be affecting your child. Facing backward in a car seat will affect visual signals and also balance. Even when facing forward, little ones will be sitting too low to see the horizon when they look out the window.

Staring at a fixed point helps the brain process signals better. But sitting in the backseat will make it very hard to look out the front window, and without an accurate visual representation of the car's movement, kids can easily get carsick.

On top of that, kids also like to stay busy on car rides by checking out tablets, playing with toys, or looking down at books. These activities can bring on a carsickness episode faster than you imagine.

There's also a genetic component involved in carsickness. So, if you also suffered from it when you were a child, be ready for your kid to react similarly.

How to prevent car sickness in kids?

Prevention is the best strategy for carsickness. Even though it's not always possible to avoid car rides, reducing the frequency and taking breaks may help your child feel better. Shortening the length of each trip is also important.

Try to come up with ways that will keep your child from looking down. For example, avoid having books or tablets in the car. Any kind of screen could distract them and make them feel sick.

A good idea would be to play music or have audiobooks or even come up with a family song and do that together while they keep their eyes shut.

Also, leave one of the windows open to get some fresh air. Having a small snack before a car ride could help, but make sure to avoid anything fatty or a big meal.

Will your kid grow out of carsickness?

Car sickness does get better with age, so many parents will be relieved to know that kids between 6 and 12 years will suffer the most from it. The peak should be somewhere around 9 and 10 years old. It is not clear why car sickness declines with puberty, but as the children's bodies get used to car movement, their brains also learn to adjust. Not to mention that as your child grows up, it will be easier to see the horizon and to look out the window.

What should you do if your kid gets sick on the road?

When you see that your child is sick, you should stop the car as soon as it is safe and let them rest for a while. This could mean just parking the car or letting them have a short walk.

You also need to watch out for problem signs such as burping, sighing, or fussiness. An extra dose of fresh air may stop nausea in time.

While it may be tempting to schedule a car ride at nap time, you should be watchful, and as soon as your child falls asleep move them to a flat surface. A quick nap on the go is okay, but avoid letting your baby sleep for extended periods in a car seat.

