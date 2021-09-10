Should kids drink carbonated water?

Every time you go to the grocery store you will be met by aisles lined with cans and bottles of carbonated water. They can also be found in restaurants and in practically any refrigerator before you get out of a store. Carbonated water is available in a variety of flavors and is promoted as a calorie-free alternative to sugar-loaded soda. But does that mean it's healthy for your child?

Many parents wonder if carbonated drinks are okay for their kids. They worry that carbonation may hurt their kids' teeth, nutrition, or digestion.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

On the other hand, some parents believe that these drinks are a lot better than those that have sugar, caffeine, or chemicals such as those found in soda. While carbonated water is definitely better than sugary sodas, it is important not to go overboard.

Read on to find out if the sparkly beverage is a good choice for your little ones.

What is carbonated water?

Generally speaking, every kind of fizzy drink with bubbles could be called carbonated water. This includes Seltzer, fizzy water, water with gas, and bubbly water.

Here is a list of some types of carbonated water:

1. Seltzer water

This is a type of water that has added carbonation. However, it does not have any minerals. Several flavors such as fruits, veggies, or herbs are mixed in for a pleasant taste.

2. Sparkling mineral water

The carbonation in this type of water comes from a natural source such as a spring or well. This type of carbonated water will also add minerals to the diet, such as sodium, calcium, and magnesium. In some cases, further carbonation is needed to make sure that there are plenty of bubbles in your glass.

3. Tonic water

This is carbonated water with minerals, such as sodium. Quinine, \ which is made from cinchona bark, and has a bitter flavor is sometimes added to the mix. That means sugar needs to come in as well to balance the final taste.

4. Club soda

This type of water is carbonated with carbon dioxide gas. It also has minerals and sodium added to it.

Should kids be drinking carbonated water?

This type of water has both advantages and drawbacks. The negative effects only show up when the quantity and frequency are too high, so it is important to make sure that your child does not drink carbonated water in large quantities. The main advantage of having carbonated water is that this is not a sugary beverage.

With sparkling water, your kids can enjoy a soda-like drink but stay away from sugar and extra calories.

Occasional drinking will not harm your child but for everyday use, you need to consider how much they're having of other more healthful options, such as milk, veggie, or fruit juices.

By replacing sweetened beverages like soda with unsweetened carbonated water will reap benefits. However, you need to keep in mind that sparkling water has no nutrition on its own.

When your child drinks a lot of carbonated water, their appetite could decrease and that means they would have fewer nutrients from other dense foods.

That happens because their stomachs are small, so once they are full it's unlikely they will go for an additional snack. And if you see that your child tends to drink more carbonated water you must choose an option that has less sodium.

The impact on teeth and bones also needs to be considered when it comes to kids. Choose unflavored water because the options that have citrus juice often have a greater acidity level and they can leach calcium and eventually affect bones and teeth.

When should your child have carbonated water?

Once you have decided to allow your child to have carbonated water, it is also important to realize the best time for it. Drinking carbonated water between meals could lead to negative effects. If your child is going to drink water, make sure that they have the carbonated one during the meal. This way the acidity will be diluted by the other foods that they'll be eating at the same time.

A word on allergies

While carbonated water may seem harmless if you note that your child keeps having allergy symptoms it's worth looking into the flavoring that the beverage may contain.

How much carbonated water can a child have?

Depending on your child's age, 4 to 8 ounces of carbonated water per day should be okay.

Be watchful and don't allow them to have any bubble water product that contains 12 ounces or more.

Ultimately, only you can decide if it's okay for your child to drink carbonated water. It pays to keep in mind that this type of drink will not replace regular water or milk and the higher the quantity the more likely nutritional issues or digestion problems can show up.

Also, be watchful for sipping as it could spell serious issues. Constant sipping on carbonated water can cause stomach upset or tooth decay.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.