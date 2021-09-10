4 St. Petersburg affordable neighborhoods for young families or professionals

Are you thinking of moving to The Sunshine City? if you're considering settling in, St. Petersburg will have plenty of vibrant art shows, waterfront entertainment, amazing museums, not to mention the best job opportunities to welcome you. It's also a great place for young families and for starting out a life together in a safe place where you get plenty of chances to have a good time.

Here is a list of the most affordable neighborhoods for families or young professionals:

1. Historic Kenwood

This neighborhood was named the National neighborhood of the year and is located right in the middle of St. Pete. It is a place that anyone would be happy to go home. As one of the most historic neighborhoods in the area, Historic Kenwood has plenty of bungalows and stylish homes outlined by the brick streets.

You will get your pick from townhomes or large apartment complexes, with plenty of rental options. It is an amazing area for singles, young professionals, and also an area known for its diversity. Foodies will love the place because there are several restaurants scattered down 5th Ave and this neighborhood is very safe to the very outskirts.

You will get to have fun times with your pets at Kenwood Dog Park. You can check out amazing glass creations from the best artists at imagine Museum, you can walk through the art galleries or talk to a local artist, or try delicious pastries like an Apple Fritter or an Eclair.

Don't forget to dig into a BBQ plate or try some Slow Smoked Pulled Pork. Order some homemade Flautas or Carnitas Tacos.

2. Historic Uptown

If you've always dreamed of living in a neighborhood with lower prices and close to the beach you must check out Historic Uptown. Here you will find century-old homes and also colorful houses on leafy streets along with newer constructions and smaller apartments buildings, giving you a wide array of housing options.

Residents love taking part in the Saint Anthony's Triathlon, and the North Shore Park has a beach only 5 minutes away!

You will also be very close to downtown St. Petersburg and get a real community feeling because everyone you meet here will be friendly and supportive, particularly during popular community events.

You can sign up for CrossFit training programs, you will get to stretch out by attending yoga classes, you can enjoy an amazing visit to the antiquarian book stores, and your day will be fueled up with amazing scones, gravies, and Frittatas. Don't forget to try a Bison Bacon Burger or a Chicken on a stick and pair them with the local brew.

3. Crescent Lake

This neighborhood was named after Crescent Lake Park which is located in central St. Pete. Crescent Lake is a great area for people starting out on their career who want to live in a residential area that is still close to downtown. Excitement isn't far away, but this neighborhood is popular particularly because it gives you the chance to work downtown and relax here.

This also makes it a desirable home for young families just starting out and if they work on the side of the city they will have fast access to get there.

Craftsman-style homes and Cape Cod houses are among the renting options and the quaint streets will fascinate you with the quiet atmosphere. In Crescent Lake, you get a chance to be away from the constant buzzing of city life. And if you need to go downtown you are just 5 minutes away!

Take your pets for some fun at the dog park, play tennis with your friends, stroll through the pathways lined with tropical plants at the Sunken Gardens, or explore the oldest living Museum in St. Petersburg. You will always be ready for more adventures after tasting some Potato Crusted Snapper, Duck Confit, sushi, or the Crispy Rice with Nigiri. And if you want to experiment, sample the Twisted Benedict paired up with an amazing Bloody Mary.

4. Old Southeast

This is a neighborhood particularly suitable for those who love being outside. Old Southeast is one of the lesser-known gems and it sits right off the shore of Tampa Bay. You will find several single and multi-family homes lining its quiet streets. Properties are available for buying or renting. If you love the beach you can get there in record time via Lassing Park. And if studying is on your mind don't forget that the University of South Florida Saint Petersburg is north across the Bayboro Harbor.

Enjoy your time strolling down the beach, go fishing, or try flying a kite in the 14 acres of green space available at Lassing Park.

You can also take part in gardening practice and grow your own produce at the old Southeast Community Garden.

While you're checking out local musicians, shopping venues, or other types of entertainment don't forget to try a Poke Bowl, a Kama Sushi burrito, stop by for a Cajun Crab, some shrimp, or dig into seafood creations like tacos or chowder.

