Denver, CO

3 affordable places to rent a home in Denver

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GNdX_0bsTLZDD00

Are you thinking of moving to Denver? The Mile High City will welcome you with a revitalized environment, full of restaurants, plenty of housing options, and several art galleries. You can also get your outdoor fun time in Denver's largest parks and find the right spot to be comfortable and forget stress.

Here is a list of the most affordable places that you can call home in Denver:

1. Jefferson Park

Don't skip over the smallest neighborhoods when you're out to find the ideal place to rent in Denver.

Jefferson Park is an urban area that gives you that quaint feel while you can mix city living with views of the Denver Skyline and get rid of the huge price tags and the busy downtown streets.

In this neighborhood, you will find that the old Victorian homes have been replaced by modern townhomes and several new constructions where renters get to choose their new place to live.

The brand new residential areas come with a transition to a commercial project and you will get plenty of opportunities to dine out and go to entertainment venues. Jefferson Park is also a great location for commuters because it is just west of Interstate 25.

You will get to see Mystic Mermaids, sharks, eels, and other types of fish at the Downtown Aquarium, you can watch your kids take classes to become a veterinarian one day, or dive into an Adventure at the Children's Museum of Denver.

You can also try delicious dishes and snacks such as a Spinach White Pizza or Sausage & Mushrooms. While you're out and about don't hesitate to indulge in Texas Nachos or Baja Fish Tacos. Also, keep in mind that you can always get a quick pick me up with a plate of wings or ghost fries and why not try some with cheesy potato skins. Head over for a Turkey Club or a Green Chili Black Bean Burger and end the day on the right note with a handmade drink such as the Truffle Shuffle or a Jalapeno Mule.

2. LoDo

LoDo is a neighborhood sitting right in the heart of downtown. If you're after big city life, then LoDo is just the place for you. Here you will get to experience some of Denver's best restaurants, nightlife venues, and great shopping areas.

Known by some as the Epicenter of Denver, this area has several new apartments, renovated lofts, or special condos that you can choose for your new home.

Rents indeed tend to be a bit higher compared to other areas of Denver, but exceptional amenities draw several residents in. You will get to explore quaint local coffee shops, work at your ease in the co-working spaces, or easily commute by using public transportation such as Amtrak at Union Station.

And if you're wondering what to do in your free time don't hesitate to get your pets and have a fun time at the Railyard Dog Park, go check out the latest exhibits at the Museum of Contemporary Art, try some retail therapy at Larimer Square, or go jogging along the South Platte River. Explore the historic block with its furnishing stores, vintage shops, boutiques and so much more.

As for eating options, you will be spoiled for choice. Try the fried green tomatoes, tofu tacos, enjoy some homemade Focaccia, dig into Burrata, experiment with Duck Wonton Noodle Soup, or head over with your friends for a workshop and bar where you can enjoy seasonal drinks.

3. University

University and University Park are home to the University of Denver. This is why this area has become a college town mixed with a safe neighborhood feeling where you can find both small eateries and also late-night entertainment venues.

If you want to settle down here you can rent apartments, Denver Squares, Victorian homes, Colonial-style houses, or delightful apartments. From here you also get fast access to I-25, so commuting will be very simple.

If you love watching the stars don't hesitate to go to the Chamberlin Observatory when a public event is going on, try some ice skating lessons at the Joy Burns Ice Arena, or join a hockey league. You will also get to cheer during a basketball game at the Magness Arena, attend live jazz or folk music concerts.

And while you're having fun you can sip on an Americano or try the lamb shoulder, or Bison Back, drop by for a Steak Torta or for some Crispy Cauliflower Tacos.

If you're into Middle Eastern cuisine try the Sheesh Kifta or the Beef Shawarma. And if craft drinks on the tap are what you fancy don't hesitate to sample the 25 options offered at Asbury Provisions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
28223 followers

More from Amy Christie

Boston, MA

Teachers’ union claims standardized tests help “white supremacy flourish”

A teachers’ union in Massachusetts claims that all standardized tests have "allowed white supremacy to flourish." They would like to get rid of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) as a graduation requirement for all students.

Read full story
1 comments
Frisco, TX

Bobcat and babies spotted at Plantation Resort

One bobcat was seen with its two babies in the Plantation Resort area. They got scared by traffic and ran inside a drain opening. Unfortunately, there was no forest for them to head for. And they might be confused and not know how to reach a park.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida couple creates “Door of Kindness” to spread joy and support in their community

A couple living in Orlando, Florida, found a special way to give back and strengthen ties of kindness and compassion in their community. They call it the “Door of Kindness” and it has truly brought hope and smiles to many people living in the area.

Read full story

Influencer couple asked to pay $40,000 ransom after hacker takes over account

Instagram influencer couple Al and Jen Ferguson revealed they were targeted and attacked online by a hacker. They were told they had to pay over $1.3 for each follower they had if they wanted their Instagram account back.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Man stalks woman at Target for not wearing mask: “Bad person, bad American”

A man wearing a COVID-19 vaccine pin on his shirt harassed a woman while she was shopping at Target because she wasn’t wearing a face mask. The disturbing moments were caught on camera.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

House egging going on at Preston Vineyards Villages

It seems houses are getting egged more frequently in the past week. And the timing is a bit off too. Around midnight is the favorite hour to come by with eggs. Whether you think it’s a harmless prank or something that needs to be stopped, it’s certainly concerning to get wide awake when you hear suspicious noises. And there is a real risk of damage to property.

Read full story
1 comments

Suspicious activity close to Mathews Elementary

At about 2:50 p.m. a group of boys was headed home from Mathews Elementary. When they got to Hearst Castle Rd, right past the bend, a woman was spotted in a green 4-door car “with green rims and green fuzzy dice hanging from the mirror.”

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Miserable puppy keeps neighbors up at Heatherwood. Please let him in

A puppy’s sadness is keeping neighbors awake at all hours, but more than anything they would like him to be allowed inside the house, so he won’t be so sad anymore. While having a dog can definitely be challenging, leaving him howling is not considerate for the dog or other people, as several residents pointed out.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California ski resort changes name to avoid offending Native American women

A popular ski resort went through a rebranding strategy that resulted in a name change to get rid of a “derogatory and offensive” slur referring to Native American women. The resort will be known as Palisades Tahoe Resort from now on.

Read full story

YouTuber deletes channel after pressuring crying son on camera

The influencer Jordan Cheyenne made a viral blunder that caused major backlash from online users. The woman kept telling her son to pose in a video as he was crying and feeling hurt because his puppy was sick.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD officer restrained by colleagues after BLM protesters call him the N-word

Black Lives Matter protesters drew attention as they demonstrated against the police and this time they went further. They turned on a black police officer and he had to be restrained by his colleagues as he got angry on hearing insulting words.

Read full story
9 comments

Doctor speaks out against practitioners refusing to treat the unvaccinated: “It’s shameful”

In the past month, there have been debates related to doctors or even hospitals turning away unvaccinated people. One doctor is appalled that his fellow health care workers would even consider such an option. To him, this action is divisive and is not why he "got into medicine."

Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

Message in a bottle sent by Japanese students 37 years ago turns up in Hawaii

37 years ago, Japanese high schoolers put rolled-up messages in glass bottles and sent them out to sea. This month one of those bottles showed up more than 3,700 miles away from where they began their journey. The message made it to Hawaii and was found by a boy on a beach in Paradise Park.

Read full story
Portland, OR

High school students trade Black classmates in Snapchat “Slave group”

A high school district just outside Portland, Oregon, is handling a very serious matter. One student is believed to have taken part in a racist Snapchat group called “Slave Trade.”

Read full story
17 comments

NFL agent thinks 15% of players have fake vaccine cards: “More common than people realize”

The vaccine disputes seem to have a foothold in the NFL as well. Despite the high rate of vaccination, doubt is being cast on the truthfulness of records after an agent revealed that tricks could be used, and absolute certainty of any vaccination status is difficult to assume.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Woman grapples with pastor supporting the unvaccinated: “Selfish, alternate reality”

Uel Trejo identifies herself as Christian and has attended the nondenominational Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas for almost 15 years. In her opinion, the services have grown increasingly political and now support religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read full story
3 comments
Coronado, CA

Football coach “couldn’t be happier” when student quits: “Do what you believe in”

A high school football coach drew very mixed reactions online after he encouraged a teenager to quit his team. Kurt Hines, head football coach at Coronado High School in Coronado, California is convinced that by honoring the player’s decision he is setting him up to do something extraordinary, connected to what he truly loves.

Read full story

Don Lemon spares no love for the unvaccinated: “They’re stupid, harmful to the greater good”

The CNN host showed no love or compassion for the high numbers of Americans who chose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He has called on citizens to turn away from “stupid” fellow citizens who did not get the shots because they are "harmful to the greater good,” according to The Blaze.

Read full story
123 comments
Dallas, TX

Mother and toddler kicked off American Airlines flight after crying boy struggles with mask

A mother and her son were removed from an American Airlines flight because the little boy couldn’t keep his face mask on. A video of the incident shows how the toddler, who has asthma, keeps crying while his mother tries to keep his mask on.

Read full story
5 comments
Winter Park, FL

Winter Park forced to close doors: “We have no staff and can't find any”

The long-standing Florida restaurant had to close one of its locations due to extreme staff shortages. When the number of employees dwindled to just 4 workers the owner of the Orlando area BBQ place had to take the decision to close its doors. The reason is that “no one wants to work.”

Read full story
87 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy