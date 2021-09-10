3 affordable places to rent a home in Denver

Are you thinking of moving to Denver? The Mile High City will welcome you with a revitalized environment, full of restaurants, plenty of housing options, and several art galleries. You can also get your outdoor fun time in Denver's largest parks and find the right spot to be comfortable and forget stress.

Here is a list of the most affordable places that you can call home in Denver:

1. Jefferson Park

Don't skip over the smallest neighborhoods when you're out to find the ideal place to rent in Denver.

Jefferson Park is an urban area that gives you that quaint feel while you can mix city living with views of the Denver Skyline and get rid of the huge price tags and the busy downtown streets.

In this neighborhood, you will find that the old Victorian homes have been replaced by modern townhomes and several new constructions where renters get to choose their new place to live.

The brand new residential areas come with a transition to a commercial project and you will get plenty of opportunities to dine out and go to entertainment venues. Jefferson Park is also a great location for commuters because it is just west of Interstate 25.

You will get to see Mystic Mermaids, sharks, eels, and other types of fish at the Downtown Aquarium, you can watch your kids take classes to become a veterinarian one day, or dive into an Adventure at the Children's Museum of Denver.

You can also try delicious dishes and snacks such as a Spinach White Pizza or Sausage & Mushrooms. While you're out and about don't hesitate to indulge in Texas Nachos or Baja Fish Tacos. Also, keep in mind that you can always get a quick pick me up with a plate of wings or ghost fries and why not try some with cheesy potato skins. Head over for a Turkey Club or a Green Chili Black Bean Burger and end the day on the right note with a handmade drink such as the Truffle Shuffle or a Jalapeno Mule.

2. LoDo

LoDo is a neighborhood sitting right in the heart of downtown. If you're after big city life, then LoDo is just the place for you. Here you will get to experience some of Denver's best restaurants, nightlife venues, and great shopping areas.

Known by some as the Epicenter of Denver, this area has several new apartments, renovated lofts, or special condos that you can choose for your new home.

Rents indeed tend to be a bit higher compared to other areas of Denver, but exceptional amenities draw several residents in. You will get to explore quaint local coffee shops, work at your ease in the co-working spaces, or easily commute by using public transportation such as Amtrak at Union Station.

And if you're wondering what to do in your free time don't hesitate to get your pets and have a fun time at the Railyard Dog Park, go check out the latest exhibits at the Museum of Contemporary Art, try some retail therapy at Larimer Square, or go jogging along the South Platte River. Explore the historic block with its furnishing stores, vintage shops, boutiques and so much more.

As for eating options, you will be spoiled for choice. Try the fried green tomatoes, tofu tacos, enjoy some homemade Focaccia, dig into Burrata, experiment with Duck Wonton Noodle Soup, or head over with your friends for a workshop and bar where you can enjoy seasonal drinks.

3. University

University and University Park are home to the University of Denver. This is why this area has become a college town mixed with a safe neighborhood feeling where you can find both small eateries and also late-night entertainment venues.

If you want to settle down here you can rent apartments, Denver Squares, Victorian homes, Colonial-style houses, or delightful apartments. From here you also get fast access to I-25, so commuting will be very simple.

If you love watching the stars don't hesitate to go to the Chamberlin Observatory when a public event is going on, try some ice skating lessons at the Joy Burns Ice Arena, or join a hockey league. You will also get to cheer during a basketball game at the Magness Arena, attend live jazz or folk music concerts.

And while you're having fun you can sip on an Americano or try the lamb shoulder, or Bison Back, drop by for a Steak Torta or for some Crispy Cauliflower Tacos.

If you're into Middle Eastern cuisine try the Sheesh Kifta or the Beef Shawarma. And if craft drinks on the tap are what you fancy don't hesitate to sample the 25 options offered at Asbury Provisions.

