Self-confidence matters. Start building it today in 4 steps

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFXDx_0bsLhdW500

Do you often doubt your abilities or feel that you can’t reach your dreams or that your goals are just set too high and there's no way to achieve them? The only limit is the one you set yourself. So, stop doubting today and learn how to see yourself differently.

When you have self-confidence, you will be more successful at home, at the office, and within all the relationships you build. Self-confidence has many positive effects and as soon as you start learning to trust your abilities you will realize that you are capable of doing anything you set your mind to.

Here is a list of benefits self-confidence brings you:

1. Improved performance

There's no point in wasting time and energy thinking that you might not be good enough for a specific task or just wondering how it's going to be if you try it. Devote your energy to fulfilling your goals. You will perform better if you are confident and believe that you can do it.

2. Stronger relationships

Self-confidence comes into each relationship that you get involved in. It doesn't matter if it's friendship or love. The point is that you need to realize what you deserve and walk away from the things that hurt you, disappoint you, or make you feel like you're not good enough.

3. Willingness to try new things

As soon as you start believing in yourself, you will be more open to try and go out for new experiences. It could be applying for a new job, exploring a promotion opportunity, taking part in a cooking class, or learning a new dance. Everything is easier when you trust your abilities and know that whatever the end result you gave it your best shot.

Self-confidence plays a key role in great achievements and in focusing on everyday chores such as shopping, doing errands, talking to other people, or communicating your expectations.

The strategy to strengthen it and convince yourself to have faith in your own abilities is not as easy as it sounds. Particularly if you've been doubting it for a long time.

Fortunately, there are plenty of easy ways to get to the point where you feel confident in your skills so that you no longer depend on what other people think to value yourself.

Here is what you can do starting today you have more self-confidence:

1. Step away from comparisons

It's not healthy to keep comparing yourself to others in a negative way. Every time your check social media don't focus on amazing photos and just think that your life is boring. That is not the point of posting online. Most people just post almost-perfect moments but those don't reflect their everyday life or how they're doing right at that minute.

If you feel that someone else's life is a lot better than yours, that is not a reason for self-pity. On the contrary, it should motivate you to take an inner look.

Keeping a gratitude journal to make a list of all the things that are good in your life and those that you are thankful for will help you realize that your life is not meaningless and that there is plenty of positive energy surrounding you.

2. Build your circle

Once you make the decision to start working on your self-confidence, you also need to think carefully about the people who surround you. The people you spend time with and those you discuss your ideas and dreams with can certainly influence the way you feel about yourself. Pay attention to how your friends make you feel.

Are they always criticizing and judging you? Or are they making you feel down or inadequate? If that is the case, you need to think if there is a particular person that makes you feel bad and seriously consider limiting your interaction with them or even taking them out of your life.

3. Look after your body

You may think that self-confidence is strictly psychological, but the reality is that once you are aware of your own body and you learn how to take care of it each and every day you will also feel that you can do anything.

If you fuel your body with the wrong food all the time and think it doesn't matter anymore, it will be very hard to have self-confidence again. Eating well not only helps you lose weight, but it is also the chance to go for a clear goal and improve the way you look. It will make you happier, stronger, and will add a much-needed dose of energy.

Regular exercise is also a part of taking care of your body and adds to self-confidence daily. Jogging or just walking is enough to give you that little boost you might need when you feel down or get tempted to give up.

And last but not least is sleeping. Yes, how much you sleep also matters. Getting adequate rest will bring on a more positive state of mind. Optimism and self-esteem will be easier to achieve when you get your 8 hours of shuteye every night.

4. Practice kindness

Did you think you only need to be kind to other people? Such as when you see someone on the street without food or out in the rain? That strategy also applies to yourself.

Show self-compassion and become more flexible. This way you will be able to focus on challenging emotions and add meaning to your connections to other people. Once you can compassionately relate to yourself you will realize that every failure is just a reason to keep going and that it can be the stepping-stone to your greatest success yet.

