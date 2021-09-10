6 things you need to know about planting your roots in Queens

Do you feel ready to call Queens home? If you're thinking about moving to New York City's largest borough you do need to check out a few things first to make sure that you have the right expectations and are ready to start a successful living here.

From the amazing beaches to fast transportation options, a great job market, and plenty of venues for entertainment, Queens can easily become the ideal place to settle in while getting into the diverse community vibes.

Here is a list of things to keep in mind if you dream of calling Queens your new home:

1. It is a very ethnically diverse area

In fact, it is the most diverse urban area in the whole world! This borrow is very densely populated and it has more than two million residents. It is home to many ethnic groups and that's why diversity is one of its main traits.

Here you will get to check out several Hindu festivals, share the Guyanese colorful traditions, check out the international business district in the city, and experiment with very different clothes compared to what you have been used to seeing in the stores. There are over 167 languages spoken by the residents and don't forget that this neighborhood hosts the annual Queens Pride Parade & Festival.

2. Pick where you want to plant your roots

The Queens Borough will offer you a patchwork of neighborhoods and each one of them will have a special personality.

For example, you can either get riverfront views of the city and housing options such as luxury condos and waterfront homes in Astoria. If you are a young professional or moving here with your family, Jamaica is a neighborhood that will offer you peace and quiet with fast access to Manhattan via the subway. And if you're looking for bars and karaoke opportunities and also a buzzing nightlife and a huge park, do check out vibrant Flushing.

In Jackson Heights, you will find plenty of row homes or Tudor-style houses and international cuisine options. Corona is known for its incredible restaurants, particularly the Cuban and Mexican ones.

3. Job opportunities like no other place

While Queens might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of getting a great job, it's actually a hub right now. The NYC borough has been growing on the job market, not to mention that it hosts the seventh-largest airline in America with its headquarters in Queens.

If you are an aspiring pilot or looking to work in airport operations or ground operations this is definitely the ideal place to live. And Queens is also a great home for those looking to walk in the sports industry. Weiser is a tech company that is set up in Queens offering plenty of job opportunities.

You can also pursue a healthcare career while renting or buying a place in Queens because it has two main hospitals, Mount Sinai Queens, and New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

4. Top-notch public transportation

In Queens, you'll get to experience the best options for transportation on land and in water. You can leave your car at home with no worries and just hop on one of the transit buses.

You will get your choice between 81 subway stations throughout Queens so you can stay connected to any place you need to go. And you can even travel on water if you decide to take the NYC Ferry which can take you to destinations like Brooklyn, the Bronx, or Manhattan. And the price will be the same as traveling on the subway, so you have nothing to lose and plenty of views to gain.

5. Great colleges await

Are you planning to pursue higher education while living in Queens? The New York City Borough will offer you a variety of top-rated institutions, which you can attend to get your degree.

You can choose from a variety of majors and can also enroll in more than 100 clubs or organizations dedicated to students. Engaging in real-world learning while you're working to earn your degree will also be an option for health care, academic science programs, or liberal arts degrees.

6. Spend quality time Outdoors

If you decide to call this borough your new home, you will also get to enjoy plenty of natural beauty and green spaces. Visit the Botanical Garden where you can take a guided tour and learn about the urban oasis and all its plants.

Go to Kissena Park and try fishing, walking, or cycling at the beautiful lake. If you need a break from the constant buzzing of city life, check out the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge where you will get to see the sanctuary for wild birds, and explore its ponds and marshes. In Alley Pond Park you can go fishing or start on some of the high-ropes courses offered in the Adventure program.

