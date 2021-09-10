Not just pizza and shopping. 5 reasons to move to Chicago

Culture, nightlife, sports, and high-class shopping options turn Chicago into a top destination for short visits. However, it doesn't mean that you only have to go there for tourist attractions.

There are plenty of other reasons why you should call Chicago home. Look beyond the surface and discover the things that make it unique and a great place to settle down, start your career, or get the degree that you've always wanted.

Here are the main reasons why Chicago is an amazing place to live, not just to visit:

1. Cultural attractions

There is no other place where you can find such a mix of history, art, and culture. And Chicago has it all in one place. The city has an Art Institute boasting of one of the most accessible art collections in the world. If you go to the History Museum, you will get to see plenty of multimedia exhibitions.

And on the museum campus, just a short walk away from the planetarium, The Field Museum of Natural History is also one of the largest worldwide. You will get to experience a collection of works starting from 1920 all the way to the present. The constantly changing installations and the guest exhibitions will also let your imagination make you want to explore further.

Don't forget to check out the Chicago Cultural Center, the National Museum of Mexican Art, the Museum of Science and Industry, and of course the wonderful houses which are Frank Lloyd Wright's work.

2. Unique outdoor attractions

Millennium Park has free concerts in the summer and gives you the chance to do some ice skating in the winter. At Maggie Daley Park, which is a favorite with kids, you will get plenty of fun time and it's very close to the BP Bridge. on Lake Michigan, you will get to enjoy 18 miles of trails and plenty of Green Space where you can go for a bike ride, try some hiking, or just spend the time outside and relax.

Some of the most popular beaches such as North Avenue Beach and Montrose Beach will also be amazing places to chill out. And don't forget the 606 where pedestrians, bikers, or runners can enjoy a 3-mile trail.

At Navy Pier, there will be several festivals and fireworks displays hosted all year round, and one of the best ways to notice the architectural details in Chicago is to go on a river cruise.

In the city, there are 27 garden areas, and they cover more than 385 Acres. The Botanic Garden in Chicago hosts some of the most beautiful plants and it will also be amazing to explore its architecture. There is no admission fee and you will get to discover everything up close, including the Japanese Garden or the famous English Walled garden.

3. Job opportunities

The job market in Chicago is on the rise and compared to the last few years there are plenty more opportunities around and great chances to start building a successful career.

Unemployment is constantly going down which is good news particularly during these trying times and if you're looking into the tech industry, Insurance sector, or healthcare, you can be sure that employment is going up and there are constantly more jobs posted so you can pick the right one for your skills.

4. Public transportation

If you're already all glued to your car you should know that in Chicago, you can give it a well-deserved rest. The city will offer you a mix of bikes, scooters, rideshares, L trains, and many other types of transportation that will tune cars into an option, not a must.

This is one of the flattest cities in the whole country, so it won't be challenging to walk or use your bike to go everywhere. You will find several dedicated trails, lines, and parks that will get you through the city so you can reach your destination at the right time. There are also extensive bus routes which will connect you to all parts of the city.

5. Live music

There will be no shortage of venues where you can go to listen to live music. The Windy City is also known for its great acoustics. From spacious to intimate venues, Chicago has something to offer for every taste.

You can pick your selection of musical performances, try a low-key venue or go for a live act in historic, legendary, beautiful, and stunning places where you will enjoy your favorite songs. The sound will have amazing quality and each time you go to a live entertainment venue you will build memories that last for years to come. Not to mention the architectural details and the aesthetics that will always keep you wondering and ready for the next adventure.

