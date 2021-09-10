Pittsburgh, PA

3 affordable places to rent or buy a home in Pittsburgh

Amy Christie

Are you considering moving to Pittsburgh? The City of Bridges is a great place to raise a family and it also offers plenty of opportunities for young adults and homebuyers of any age. The variety of homes at your fingertips and the strong local real estate market will set you up for finding your dream home in no time.

So, if you are out to find your new place to live you should give Pittsburgh some serious thought. And if prices are what worries you most rest assured that the properties here are affordable and you won’t be left without any savings for the future.

Here are the most affordable places where you can live in Pittsburgh:

1. Highland Park

If you like living in the city but don't want to sacrifice outdoor fun time for being in the constant buzz and lively environment, Highland Park is just the place for you. Buying a house here will give you the chance to live in a walkable neighborhood, have access to a wide variety of playgrounds, walking trails, and also great parks where you can stay active while enjoying the city vibe.

Highland Park is located only 25 minutes away from the city center and it offers housing options such as Victorian and Tudor-style homes, and also Craftsman-style bungalows. You can decide on the size of the lot and also have access to spacious homes.

Highland Park is a very popular place to live for people of any age. It doesn't matter if you want to spend your golden years here, if you plan to raise a family, or if you are a young professional starting out on a successful career. You will certainly appreciate the atmosphere and the supportive community. Parents will also be glad to know that this has access to good schools such as Fulton PreK-5 or Dilworth PreK-5.

And you won’t be at a loss on how to spend your free time. You will get to see a variety of animals, you can go ziplining, you will be able to sign up your kids for zoo camp, end the day exploring Highland Park, or play a game of volleyball with your friends while relaxing at the pool. Don't forget to enjoy the free tennis court or take the opportunity to grow your own fruit and veggies at the Highland Park Community Gardens.

As for food options, you will also be spoiled for choice. Try your brunch fix at Park Bruges, taste the different types of coffee, enjoy delicious Brazilian dishes such as Feijoada Vegana, or Stew with Beef and Yucca, dig into Japanese Specialties like Tofu Yaki-Soba, Grilled Eel, or satisfy your sweet tooth with a cookie sandwich, a Black Cherry Italian ice cream, and top it all off with a scoop of the famous Lemon Olive Oil Custard.

2. Regent Square

It sits in the east end, and it is another great place to call home in Pittsburgh. The neighborhood is located on a plateau, which means that you can get a small-town vibe while enjoying a nice walk on the tree-lined streets and admiring the amazing architectural details.

You will get your pick between rowhomes and Tudor Revival properties. And from this place, you will have quick access to downtown Pittsburgh. There is also a lively business district that you can reach directly on Braddock Avenue.

Frick Park is another place to be is if you love spending time outdoors. You will get over 600 acres to try out different walking trails, take your kids for a fun time, or enjoy watching amazing wildlife.

Encourage your kids to explore art, try the fitness classes, check out the artwork and photographs which show Pittsburgh's history at the art gallery, and don't forget to sign up for the latest dance classes.

For your energy fix go for a chocolate croissant or start out your day with a piece of coffee cake. At lunchtime, sample the Mediterranean or Turkish menus and dig into lamb chops, lentil soup, or chicken kebab. You can also gradually make your way into the Thai Cuisine and sample Mango Curry or Pad Thai. A charcuterie board will be waiting for your evening meal or you can visit El burro to get your fill of tacos, nachos, or burritos.

3. Beechview

This neighborhood is located on the southwest side of Pittsburgh. It is an affordable area to live in, and you will certainly have plenty to do and enjoy. And if you're out for a budget-friendly option, you need to know that the selection ranges from bungalows to renovated houses. There are also split-level properties that you can decide to settle in.

The Beechview Community is a tight-knit one and neighbors look out for each other. You will feel safe here and enjoy a quiet place to raise a family. There are plenty of parks around and the fast access to public transportation also makes this neighborhood an ideal option if you need to commute downtown.

From the many walking trails to the playgrounds for your kids, the chance to explore antiques, or to test out your billiards skills by joining the league or just trying out the game with your friends, there will always be a new option for you to try and something different to explore.

Dig into ribs or smoked brisket with a side of delicious cornbread, try French toast with raspberries, or Peruvian dishes like rotisserie chicken or Crispy Yuca. And while you're out and about check out the Indo-Chinese cuisine, particularly the Lamb Curry and Chicken Tikka Masala.

