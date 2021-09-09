Runaway pony walks into police station: “Applying for a job or handing himself in?”

A pony decided to pay a visit to the local police station after he had been missing for a few days from his paddock. While it’s not clear if he meant to get a job or check in with the officers so he could be guided back home, the pony certainly made an unusual appearance in the early hours of the morning.

What are the details?

The runaway pony walked straight into a Cheshire police station and the officers needed a few minutes to figure out how to greet their new visitor. The horse apparently decided it was worth finding out more about the way police works and walking around their headquarters seemed just the thing to get a good feel for what happens there.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

After the brief glimpse into detectives’ line of work, the curious pony was escorted back to his paddock where his owners were happy to have him back, according to Caters News.

“During the early hours of the morning on Monday, a local resident decided to check out Police Headquarters. Security staff at HQ were quick off the mark to greet a horse that had decided to investigate the HQ,” a spokesperson from Cheshire Police stated.

And if he gets a new idea for a new line of work the pony now knows where to go.

“The brown and white horse resides in a field near the HQ and was quickly escorted back to its residence after having investigated the goings-on at HQ,” the spokesperson added.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.