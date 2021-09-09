Stacy, MN

Real-life Popeye can hold basketball in each hand: “We are so proud of him”

Amy Christie

An arm wrestler had been nicknamed “Popeye” for his huge hands and forearms. Jeff Dabe can hold a basketball in each hand and his family photos show he always had the impressive arms to go with his fun and caring personality.

What are the details?

Jeff was tested for several signs of diseases or abnormalities, but it turned out he was simply different and special in his own way. His wife, Gina, says he was just born that way. The man from Stacy, Minnesota, competed in arm wrestling tournaments in the 1980s, with his arms giving him a natural advantage, according to Caters News.

“I arm-wrestled as a senior in high school. The fans way back then were the ones that named me Popeye,” Jeff shared.

After a very promising start, Jeff had issues with his right arm at a contest that took place in 1986 and he stopped competing.

However, that wasn’t the end of his dream. In 2012, when Josh Handelland, a Minnesota arm wrestling champion came to his town, Jeff decided it was time to get back in the game. This time he used his left arm.

He went on to become the state champion himself and he was invited to take part in the World Armwrestling League (WAL) circuit.

“Thanks to the World Armwrestling League I am now competing with people from all over America.,” Jeff said.

“It’s so fun to travel to places we wouldn’t normally go. I was always good at arm wrestling, but the size of my hands did shock people at first – I had the strength to back it up,” he added.

Initially, Jeff built up his strength gradually, not focusing exclusively on arm-wrestling training. He carried out farm chores as a part of his training. Chopping wood, working with heavy things and constant shoveling helped him get in shape.

“I always encourage Jeff no matter what he does – and it’s so fun. Everyone thinks Jeff is funny and we do lots of goofy things together. This is just the next phase. I love the tournaments, and he gets me on airplanes to nice hotels and beautiful places. We are so proud of him,” his wife, Gina, said.

