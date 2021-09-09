Cuddles 9 to 5: Mother makes fortune helping people who need comforting

Madelon Guinazzo, 50, has been a professional cuddler for almost two decades and she earns over $70 for each hour. The woman from Chicago admits that this job can sometimes lead to challenging situations, but she is happy every time she can bring solace and see people smile again.

Her job makes her feel empowered in everyday activities and the energy that comes with making someone happy gets tenfold when you do it several times a day.

What are the details?

Madelon offers up to 10 hours of cuddling sessions each week and with that, she makes $3,000 every month, according to Caters News.

“Cuddling is amazing – I get to see the best in people and enjoy the essence of who they are without demands or expectations for them to be different.”

Given the sensitive nature of the job, she does have to set limits and make sure she builds a trust bond with each customer.

“However, there are boundaries that have to be made, and I have a ‘trust agreement’ with each of my clients to make sure someone says if they feel uncomfortable. My personal limit is having ten one-hour sessions per week – so that I don’t burn out and I can give each client my best,” she shared.

And the woman doesn’t earn money only from cuddling and comforting people herself. She also trains others to do the same and spread positive vibes further.

Madelon loves her job, but she has had to face some criticism and even controversy related to her activity. However, she is convinced that true affection and a deep connection can be felt beyond any misunderstanding. She also wants to challenge those who undermine what she does and invites them to do a deep search until they realize that being close to other people has nothing to do with money or other financial benefits.

“It is daunting to be controversial and a target for people’s discomfort around the need for closeness. People calling this ‘paying for affection’ or labeling it as ‘pathetic’ is not fair. Sometimes people need to take time to practice good self-care, take a break and just lighten up!” she explained.

Even though strangers sometimes pass unfair judgment on her job, Madelon is happy that her family is supportive and wants her to achieve great things in her unique line of work.

“My family and friends are very supportive. A few think it’s very cool and that the work I am doing is important. Some don’t get it but can see that it is important to me and are supportive of me doing what makes me happy. I’m very grateful to be open and accepted by the people in my life, even when we have different perspectives.”

