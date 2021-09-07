Woman gives up corporate job to trim toenails: “Feet have personality”

Melissa Harrison, 46, decided to swap a six-figure salary for a unique business focused on cutting and trimming toenails. Now she makes a living with her mobile solution that takes care of the task dreaded by many people. She has no qualms about neglected feet and already has an active list of over 400 customers.

The treatment she provides is getting popular in the elderly community and she’s getting ready to take her idea to the next level.

What are the details?

“Before, I had no experience cutting toenails. But then I did some research and realized there was no one else doing it. Though I wasn’t that excited initially by the job itself, I loved the idea of managing my own workload and getting to spend more time with my husband Paul and our two sons,” Melissa shared with Caters News.

It took a while to get used to this new line of work and it wasn’t that easy in the beginning.

“When I first started, it was all very foreign to me. No one prepares you to see older people’s feet! These feet have seen some years and walked a lot of miles. They have lines and wrinkles. They really have a personality. It shocked me at first, but I got used to it quickly.”

Before kicking off the toenail trimming business Melissa worked as a business manager for an oil and gas company. She had a decade-long career but didn’t really get to spend time with her family.

“I enjoyed my job, but the long hours meant I spent a lot of time away from home. When I was ill and left bed-ridden for two months, I had plenty of time to think. Being at home with my family, I realized how much I was missing out on and decided to look into new options,” she said.

While she spent long hours researching career opportunities, it was a friend’s joking comment that set her on the right path.

“I thought it was really strange, but I began Googling toenail cutting and realized how brilliant it was. Toenails don’t stop growing, and neither does the aging population. The more I thought about it, the more sense it made. If your toenails are an inch thick, how is your frail and elderly partner going to cut them for you? It’s a real necessity for many people.”

Melissa took a nail technician course, bought ad space in the local newspapers focused on elderly and disabled communities, and set to it with determination.

“About 85% of my customers are elderly, so I try to make the service as convenient and affordable as possible. I travel to their homes and am there for about 40 minutes. It costs about $45 for my services, which includes a gentle trim, filing, and cleaning followed by a relaxing foot massage. I work six days a week and see up to 13 clients a day, who range from 29 years old to 102 years old. With the business expertise I learned in my previous job, business really is booming and I’m struggling to keep up with the demand,” she explained.

And although this isn’t a glamorous job, her work inspires, and she got to meet amazing people while working.

“Many of my clients are housebound, so they can feel pretty isolated and look forward to my visits. To help people, even with something so mundane, has been a great opportunity. I don’t miss my old job at all. Many people don’t understand the necessity of what I do. It’s not something you have to think about until you can’t do it yourself,” she concluded.

