Singing plumber gets record deal while fitting bathroom for label owner

A plumber who loves singing while doing his job was completely unaware that his voice impressed the owner of the suite he was working in.

As he spent his days singing along to the tunes he liked, Kev Crane had no idea that he would be called to the living room and have a conversation about his voice and the next album.

What are the details?

49-year-old Kev Crane needed six weeks to set up the plumbing for the new suite in Paul Conneally’s home. What he didn’t know was that during this time his life would be completely turned around too.

As Kev sang along to songs on the radio from Meat loaf and David Bowie, the record company owner was impressed with the tones of his singing voice. He decided to offer him a contract and his first album is already done.

Kev says he was shocked when Paul offered him the chance to sign up for New Reality Records, according to Good News Network.

“I got a call to go and quote some bathrooms, I thought fair enough. I then started work at Paul’s house, and I like to sing while I am working, and he pulled me into the living room one night for a conversation about my singing voice. I started telling him that I love music, that I used to be in a band and had written an album—more of a hobby really,” Kev recalls.

He is still amazed about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he got.

“I was shocked when he said he wanted to hear it. I sent him the album on Friday, and I thought if I don’t hear from him over the weekend, I can just go back to work for him on Monday and just carry on fitting his bathrooms.”

That wasn’t the case, though. Paul liked the album and wanted Kev to sign up for his label.

“I carried on working at his house and at the same time finishing my album in the recording studio—it’s overwhelming.”

His tracks will be released weekly until Christmas.

