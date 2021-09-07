4 safest Miami suburbs to call home

Whether you’re looking for amazing amenities, delicious restaurants, outdoor fun times, or excellent schools, Miami suburbs have you covered. Discover the suburbs you can move to and feel safe at all times. And since having fun is just as important, rest assured that outdoor play and study opportunities will also await once you’re settled in.

Here is a list of Miami suburbs where you can breathe easy and not look around corners when you go out:

1. Coral Gables

Modeled with Venice’s canals in mind and filled with charming 19th-century architecture, Coral Gables will amaze you with its collection of canals, waterways, and upscale European style. It’s one of the best places to buy a house in Miami since there are strict zoning laws in place. Here you can choose between contemporary high-rises and Mediterranean revival architecture.

This suburb is just 20 minutes away from Downtown Miami and hosts the University of Miami. You can go for dips in the flowing water, play golf and chill out at the clubhouse, discover glass creations, stop by the Shops at Merrick Park for some retail therapy or explore R. Hardy Matheson Preserve.

While you’re out doing your thing fuel up with Chili Eggs, Moroccan Spice Smashed Avo, dig into some Gourmet Wagyu Burgers or try the Vaca Frita or Gator Tacos. Live music and beer are also available to end the day on the right note.

2. Key Biscayne

This is your picture-perfect Florida piece of heaven. The suburb is located between Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and two parks: Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. This barrier island is an amazing place to get into the vibes of relaxed island life and tune out of the big city bustle. However, if need to go buzzing again, downtown is just 15 minutes away on the Rickenbacker Causeway. You will get your pick from resort-like properties, condos, or single-family houses all over the island.

Visit the beautiful beaches, play golf at your leisure, go fishing, hiking, boating, or swimming. Check out the historic lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, go canoeing, and see the unique yellow striped porkfish, the blue neon gobbies, and other dwellers at Biscayne Coral Reefs.

And on your way to the next activity raise your energy levels with tasty Cinnamon Rolls, try the Crispy Whole Local Snapper, dig into the Salmon BLT, go for Argentinian dishes like Branzino or Flap Steak, or treat yourself to lamb chops with rosemary roasted potatoes.

3. Bay Harbor Islands

This hidden gem in Florida consists of two islands filled with modern single-family houses and waterfront condos. It is a safe suburb with affordable prices. The population is just over 5,000 people and there are plenty of entertainment opportunities for everyone. The available amenities include a wide array of gyms, restaurants, good schools, and the Bay Harbor Islands Library Branch.

You can take Zumba classes, go to Tai Chi sessions, watch movies outdoors, take the kids to play at a shaded playground, or cool off at the splash pad. And the energy for all the fun is not hard to come by. Try a Caprese Panini, order some Fried Calamari with Zucchini, sample Ravioli Porcini or dig straight into Grilled Lambchops, Filet Mignon, Marinara Pasta, or the kid-friendly Alfredoshroom.

4. Pinecrest

If you would rather live in a Miami suburb where you get the small-town vibe, Pinecrest is the ideal community to call home. It is one of the most welcoming places in South Florida. Neighbors are friendly, kids will have plenty of chances to play and you will feel connected and supported by everyone else.

This suburb has diverse architecture, and you will get to choose from Neo-Colonial houses and Mediterranean Revival estates. You can take part in several festivals and events organized throughout the year, so you will never wonder what to do next!

Try out goat yoga, watch a movie on the lawn, buy sustainable farm produce, or learn how to play the guitar or the piano with your kids. And while you’re up for the fun taste some Falafel Fries, a Kafta Platter, a Veggie Burger or sink into a Corned Beef Ruben. Don’t miss the Penne al Salmone or a flavorsome Goat Cheese and Prosciutto Sandwich and get your scoops of Biscotti ice cream along with a Pistachio Latte.

