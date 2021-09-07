Miami, FL

4 safest Miami suburbs to call home

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dg92p_0bonmAHB00

Whether you’re looking for amazing amenities, delicious restaurants, outdoor fun times, or excellent schools, Miami suburbs have you covered. Discover the suburbs you can move to and feel safe at all times. And since having fun is just as important, rest assured that outdoor play and study opportunities will also await once you’re settled in.

Here is a list of Miami suburbs where you can breathe easy and not look around corners when you go out:

1. Coral Gables

Modeled with Venice’s canals in mind and filled with charming 19th-century architecture, Coral Gables will amaze you with its collection of canals, waterways, and upscale European style. It’s one of the best places to buy a house in Miami since there are strict zoning laws in place. Here you can choose between contemporary high-rises and Mediterranean revival architecture.

This suburb is just 20 minutes away from Downtown Miami and hosts the University of Miami. You can go for dips in the flowing water, play golf and chill out at the clubhouse, discover glass creations, stop by the Shops at Merrick Park for some retail therapy or explore R. Hardy Matheson Preserve.

While you’re out doing your thing fuel up with Chili Eggs, Moroccan Spice Smashed Avo, dig into some Gourmet Wagyu Burgers or try the Vaca Frita or Gator Tacos. Live music and beer are also available to end the day on the right note.

2. Key Biscayne

This is your picture-perfect Florida piece of heaven. The suburb is located between Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and two parks: Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. This barrier island is an amazing place to get into the vibes of relaxed island life and tune out of the big city bustle. However, if need to go buzzing again, downtown is just 15 minutes away on the Rickenbacker Causeway. You will get your pick from resort-like properties, condos, or single-family houses all over the island.

Visit the beautiful beaches, play golf at your leisure, go fishing, hiking, boating, or swimming. Check out the historic lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, go canoeing, and see the unique yellow striped porkfish, the blue neon gobbies, and other dwellers at Biscayne Coral Reefs.

And on your way to the next activity raise your energy levels with tasty Cinnamon Rolls, try the Crispy Whole Local Snapper, dig into the Salmon BLT, go for Argentinian dishes like Branzino or Flap Steak, or treat yourself to lamb chops with rosemary roasted potatoes.

3. Bay Harbor Islands

This hidden gem in Florida consists of two islands filled with modern single-family houses and waterfront condos. It is a safe suburb with affordable prices. The population is just over 5,000 people and there are plenty of entertainment opportunities for everyone. The available amenities include a wide array of gyms, restaurants, good schools, and the Bay Harbor Islands Library Branch.

You can take Zumba classes, go to Tai Chi sessions, watch movies outdoors, take the kids to play at a shaded playground, or cool off at the splash pad. And the energy for all the fun is not hard to come by. Try a Caprese Panini, order some Fried Calamari with Zucchini, sample Ravioli Porcini or dig straight into Grilled Lambchops, Filet Mignon, Marinara Pasta, or the kid-friendly Alfredoshroom.

4. Pinecrest

If you would rather live in a Miami suburb where you get the small-town vibe, Pinecrest is the ideal community to call home. It is one of the most welcoming places in South Florida. Neighbors are friendly, kids will have plenty of chances to play and you will feel connected and supported by everyone else.

This suburb has diverse architecture, and you will get to choose from Neo-Colonial houses and Mediterranean Revival estates. You can take part in several festivals and events organized throughout the year, so you will never wonder what to do next!

Try out goat yoga, watch a movie on the lawn, buy sustainable farm produce, or learn how to play the guitar or the piano with your kids. And while you’re up for the fun taste some Falafel Fries, a Kafta Platter, a Veggie Burger or sink into a Corned Beef Ruben. Don’t miss the Penne al Salmone or a flavorsome Goat Cheese and Prosciutto Sandwich and get your scoops of Biscotti ice cream along with a Pistachio Latte.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
27828 followers

More from Amy Christie

Frisco, TX

Hungry for Papa John’s pizza? Help Rogers Elementary and earn 15% back on your order

If you like Papa John’s pizza and you order it several times a week, now is your chance to make a difference in Frisco. You will get to enjoy a delicious pizza and at the same time help Rogers Elementary, one of our local schools.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

House gets egged in the middle of the night at Sedona

Having eggs thrown at your window while you’re sleeping is certainly no fun way to wake up. And while it may seem like just another prank, the Sedona resident who went through this had some unpleasant moments and eggs could cause damage too.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

White Tesla spotted speeding through 20 mph areas

A white Tesla is causing concern at Heights At Westridge. The driver has been seen speeding and cutting off cars. The problem is students and wildlife could be in danger, not to mention that respect for other drivers is essential when being part of a community.

Read full story
1 comments
Frisco, TX

Roof rats nesting in Frisco? Stonebrook Rach and Live Oak Village have them

A Frisco resident living in the Live Oak Village area got an offer to get rid of roof rats. That’s how they realized that this is an issue around Frisco. They were also told that Stonebrook Ranch is already dealing with the rodents. Is this the time of year to act against rats in Frisco?

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Spectrum drives neighbors to wits’ end at Northpointe

A family living at Northpointe has been trying very hard to fix their internet issues with Spectrum, but nothing seems to work. And since there are still many people working at home and kids are mostly learning online, this is a very pressing issue.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Walgreens at Main and Teel has empty shelves, like a going-out-of-business sale

One Frisco resident looking forward to a round of shopping at Walgreens was greeted by poorly stocked or even empty shelves. The seasonal items for Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day were there, but the whole store looked messy to them and like it was running out of supplies.

Read full story
1 comments

Five Guys employee reveals how burgers get done: “We want them leaking"

The smashed-flat burgers on seeded buns that you can get from Five Guys Burgers and Fries have their own fans and the secret to how they’re made is now out. “We want our burgers leaking. So when you bite into it, it will be satisfying,” Maezion Henix, one employee, shared with Insider.

Read full story
Collin County, TX

Kids clothing drive: Support healing with compassion

Kindness reshapes lives and so does donating for children in need at special drives organized in Frisco. The initiative will benefit the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC). The organization helps children heal after being removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse and very often the little ones arrive only with the clothes on their back.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Pedestrians like roads more than sidewalks at Kingswood Village

Residents at Kingswood Village are dealing with an unusual issue. They’ve had to stop several times while driving because there were groups of people who simply loved to walk in the middle of the road. It is surprising that they would choose the street rather than the sidewalk, but it’s happened several times.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Careless parking blocks driveways at Stonebridge. Dusk and dawn ripe for accidents

A parking issue is becoming serious in the Stonebridge area. There are increasingly more cars parked on the street compared to those inside the garage or in the driveway. This makes it difficult to enter a driveway or to back out and the risk for accidents goes higher all the time, according to several residents living in the area.

Read full story
3 comments
Frisco, TX

Close your blinds. Suspicious man spotted at Grayhawk

Over the weekend a Frisco resident saw something disturbing in the Grayhawk area, on Alfa Romeo way and Bruschetta Drive, across 423. As she was inside her home, she suddenly realized a man was peeking in through the window. Unfortunately, the man hasn’t been caught yet, so caution is advised to everyone living in the area, particularly if they have little kids.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Trick or treating from 6-foot-tall kids. In or out in Frisco?

Trick or treating is a fun adventure each Halloween but when is it time to stop and let your kids know they’ve outgrown it? One resident is wondering if it would be ok for her son to still take part in it with his friends even though he’s a freshman in high school.

Read full story
Neosho, MO

Teacher resigns over Pride flag in classroom after parent says it “teaches kids to be gay”

A Missouri teacher gave up his job after he received termination threats for displaying an LGBTQ pride flag and pointing out that “everyone is welcome.”. John Wallis had only taught two days in the new school year at Neosho Junior High when he was summoned to a meeting with administrators. The issue at stake was a pride flag he had openly displayed in his classroom. Students were thankful for his gesture, parents were not.

Read full story
3 comments
Frisco, TX

Kroger gas stirs up dissent on Lebanon and Legacy

Getting gas at the Kroger on Lebanon and Legacy will put a significant amount of money in your account on hold and the actual cost of the gas will be added to it. That’s what happened to a resident who went to get gas from that location and ended up with an unexpected hold on her account.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

Mother gets rude parking note while visiting Disney World with disabled son

A mother who took her disabled son to Disney World and some fun time was bewildered when she found a rude note from another guest highlighting a “crass parking breach.”. The person left her the shocking message because she had taken two parking spots.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

13 gorillas test positive for COVID-19 at Atlanta Zoo

The gorillas were tested for coronavirus after they had symptoms such as coughing, changes in appetite, and nasal discharges. Several samples were taken and tested at the Athens Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. At least 13 gorillas tested positive for COVID-19.

Read full story
5 comments

YouTuber “disgusted” with herself after telling her son to pose for views

A YouTuber has publicly apologized after making her son pose to get more views for her content. Jordan Cheyenne, who lives in California, has been posting on YouTube for eight years and has many subscribers. Her vlogs are focused on her day-to-day life as a single parent, and she sometimes includes lifestyle of fitness tips.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida mom accused of helping son attack another child speaks up: “A biased, one-sided story”

Ashley Ruffin is accused of helping two teenagers, one of them her son, to attack another child. In a tearful video, the mother spoke against the ”one-sided” coverage of the incident.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts farm calls police on Black family for stealing 6 apples

A Massachusetts farm got the police to accuse a Black family of stealing 6 apples. The parents had already explained in a blog post that they were going to pay for the apples their kids had grabbed.

Read full story
80 comments
Michigan State

Michigan TV host “unceremoniously let go” for refusing to share studio with unmasked colleagues

A Michigan TV anchor revealed that he lost his job at a news station after he said he wouldn’t work in a studio with colleagues who were not wearing a mask. Frank Turner announced he would be leaving Michigan’s WNEM in a post on social media written on Thursday.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy