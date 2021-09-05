Woman beats all odds after accident, walks down the aisle: “I knew it wasn’t over”

An Indiana woman overcame all odds and managed to walk down the aisle at her wedding after a terrible ATV crash. Last week she was able to walk on her own at the wedding she’s always dreamed of.

Brittney Bedwell had received the worst news and she wasn’t hopeful about recovering after the accident. But somehow, she could take steps again despite all predictions, and the most wonderful day in her life included her walking again to meet her love.

“For a while, I had depression and anxiety but once I got over that, I just woke up one day and I knew that it wasn't over,” the woman said, according to Sunnyskyz.

The crash came close to ruining the amazing moment, but she pulled through and had the wedding she always wanted.

“It was really important to me because I got to watch my sisters walk down the aisle with my dad, and I knew I wanted to do that, so I had to push myself even harder,” she shared.

Her husband Glen proposed to her while she was recovering in the hospital. The Decatur woman is convinced her amazing recovery had a lot more to do with the right frame of mind than the physical part.

“I have my kids, I have my husband and I have my family and friends and they’re all in my corner so I’m pushing for them because they’re pushing for me,” she added.

“She leaves me speechless. So, I'll just say – Brittney Bedwell inspires me to never give up. To believe in miracles. To stay strong. To defy the odds. To love deeply and freely. Happy wedding day, baby sister. You are stunning and strong!” her sister wrote.

And her love story doesn’t stop there. She’s ready to fight for happiness each day. We can all get a happily ever after as long as we’re willing to put in the effort and determination that go along with the ride. The harder it gets the stronger you can be, and, in the end, you will have your loved ones close and feel empowered knowing that you pushed yourself to achieve something great. Something that may just fill your days with smiles and hopes.

