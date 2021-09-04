4 most affordable places to live in Colorado

Its excellent education opportunities, strong economy, safe streets, affordable properties, and high quality of life place Colorado among the best states to live in.

The amazing views, clean air, and exquisite craft-brewing make many people decide to call Colorado home. And with the extra demand rents also go higher, but you can still relocate to Colorado even if you are on a tight budget. Checking out the most affordable places to live will bring you closer to your new home.

Here is a list of attractive and cheap places where you can live in Colorado:

1. Trinidad

It’s a small town in southern Colorado, close to the New Mexico border. You won’t need to crunch the numbers too much to live here as the average income is $37,000 and the median rent for a studio apartment will be about $670, much less than the state average of $1,100. Keep in mind that the place is small, so renting options may be limited. Act fast as soon as you see an available listing in Trinidad.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

You will get to enjoy fishing and boating in Trinidad Lake State Park and a whole lifestyle focused on relaxation. If you are fond of outdoor activities, you have to check out the dedicated trails that go on for 11 miles. Boutique stores and restaurants will be awaiting all tastes and budgets in the historic part of the town.

2. Alamosa

This is an excellent choice for families who need to save money without sacrificing their quality of life. Alamosa has a tight-knit community where the average income is less than the national average, but you do have the chance to earn much more if you have experience. Health practitioners and professionals in farming, forestry, and cleaning earn a lot more in Alamos compared to other cities.

And living here will keep you in the loop for the next adventure, right between the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains. You can enjoy unique views at Zapata Falls and The Great Sand Dunes National Park. Have fun with the whole family at Blanca Vista Park, where you can go picnicking or take your pets to the dog park to make new friends.

Alamosa gets more than 300 sunny days each year, so you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to exploring all the natural wonders around you.

Keep in mind that the apartments in Alamosa are in short supply, but even single people can afford larger ones. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Alamosa goes up to $750. And a three-bedroom apartment will average rent of $1,000. So, if you need a home with more rooms you need to give Alamosa some serious thought.

3. Grand Junction

This is a border city too and a great place to live well while saving money. It is known as one of the state’s safest communities and it is family-friendly. It will be worth getting a paddleboat, or a kayak since the city sits right on the banks of the Colorado River.

There are also amazing hiking trails to explore, a wide range of restaurants, one of the best public golf courses in the state, Avalon Theatre, and the Museum of the West.

And if you thought that so many attractions around must mean higher prices, think again. Grand Junction is a very affordable place to live. Studios and one-bedroom apartments have an average rent of $650 and $800. The cheapest places to rent are usually on the north and northeast sides of Grand Junction.

4. Canon City

While most of the cities located around the Rockies have steep prices, Canon City offers great prices and plenty of fun times.

The average household income is about $44,000 and the median monthly rent for a studio apartment is $550. For a one-bedroom apartment, you will generally have to pay about $900 a month.

Given its amazing location, you will find plenty to do and enjoy in Canon City. Exploring the Red Canyon Park, the South Canon Trails, John Griffin Regional Park, and the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail will bring you closer to nature and help you relax. Friendly restaurants are dotted everywhere in the city and Colorado Springs and Pueblo are just a short drive away.

Royal Gorge Bridge, one of the highest bridges on Earth towering at 955 feet above the Arkansas River, is just outside the city.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.