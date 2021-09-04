5 most affordable places to live in Pennsylvania

While you may be used to hear that Pennsylvania is a mostly high-end state, you don’t have to give up your dream of living here based on costs. There are still reasonably affordable areas around, so you can make your wish come true. The Keystone State has a piece of history, good food, artistic endeavors, or sports to offer everyone.

And a bit of digging will also bring up lower prices for homes and apartments, so you won’t feel like moving here is about breaking a bank.

Here is a list of the most affordable places in Pennsylvania:

1. Oil City

As the name implies, this place began as an oil hot spot. Today, Oil City has several Victorian mansions, offers an excellent infrastructure, hosts the Carnegie Library, and has one of the lowest costs of living in the state.

The average income is about $36,000 and the median value for a house goes up to $48,800. Renters usually have to deal with rents up to $569 each month for a one-bedroom apartment, which is one of the lowest rates in Pennsylvania.

Beyond affordability, Oil City offers safety, a variety of recreational facilities, and good schools. To top it all it has been designated as a historic destination, which means it’s an excellent place if you are passionate about the past.

2. Warren

This small town with about 9,000 people is one of the most affordable places to have a home in Pennsylvania. The median income is about $41,000 and the average rent will go up to $550.

If you decide to move here you will enjoy regular farmers’ markets, plenty of historical sites, and outdoor fun times. Grocery stores are well supplied, and health services are top-notch.

3. Vandergrift

This is one city with an amazing story. It used to be a steel town in the 1890s until the steel mill owner realized there was constant unrest and did something remarkable for his workers. He hired an architect who designed an entire city just to see the workers happy and cheerful.

The result was this gorgeous town with amazing large green spaces and beautiful houses. It’s no wonder Vandergrift was even featured in Hollywood movies.

With a population of about 5,000, Vandergrift offers a serene atmosphere, away from the constant bustle in big cities. And its budget-friendly and well-kept apartments are an essential feature as well. The average rent in Vandergrift goes up to $600, the median house price is $66,000 and the average income is around $38,000.

4. Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls is a small and friendly city in a calm area with great weather. It is located between Beaver River and New Brighton. The average rent is about $690 for a one-bedroom apartment and the average income for a household will go up to $33,000.

Beaver Falls is a popular town with retired people and those who enjoy relaxing in a serene area, not too far from the buzzing city.

5. Munhall

It’s a borough in Allegheny County with a population of about 11,121 people. Most of the residents are either retired or young professionals striving to build successful careers. As soon as you walk through Munhall you will be charmed by the suburban atmosphere due to the many parks and restaurants where you can relax. It is also one of the most affordable places to live in Pennsylvania.

The average household income is about $47,500 and the rent for a one-bedroom apartment will average $730, marking a 38% decrease from last year.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.