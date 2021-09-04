Man takes dog to highest peak on last journey: “God bless and goodnight little one”

Monty the labradoodle passed away on Monday after battling illness for one year and a half. The brave dog loved to travel with its owner. He took him on all his trips and before he crossed the Rainbow Bridge, they braved one last journey together.

Carlos Fresco took his best friend Monty all the way to the highest peak and made lasting memories with the dog who stood by his side and loved him more than anything.

What are the details?

Before Monty died, Carlos took him on a heartwarming journey that would unite many kindred souls along the way. Monty and his owner went to the top of Pen y Fan, the highest peak in south Wales, according to Sunnyskyz.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“He loved hill walks and we improvised and took him on trips around your wonderful beacons,” Carlos shared with The Brecon and Radnor Express.

“Although he was weak, he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well-wishers. People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition.”

The man pushed Monty in a wheelbarrow and at times carried him in his backpack. The man traveled 180 miles for the once-in-a-lifetime journey, from London to the Brecon Beacons. His final adventure with Monty united many people and they found kindness and compassion dotted all the way to the top.

“In fact, total strangers asked if they could share in pushing Monty on his last journey - many total strangers shed a tear as we all love dearly our little four-legged friends,” Carlos said.

“I would like to thank all the wonderful people that we met in Brecon and on the hills for their true kindness and genuine sympathy. He was truly a special boy. God bless and goodnight little fella,” he concluded.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.