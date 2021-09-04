Ex-cons mentored as bakers supply fancy restaurants: “Our bread is doing good”

A college graduate is running a unique bakery where ex-cons get taught new skills, including how to make bread for the most elegant restaurants.

Freedom Bakery supplies a variety of eateries, and its bread rolls are starting to get fans.

What are the details?

Matt Fountain started this project after watching his father struggle to get his life back on track after he got out of jail. He only visited his father once in prison and after that begged not to go there again.

He did remember what he saw in that place and how hard it was for his father to get a new chance in life, so after finishing college he made up his mind to invest time in an initiative that would truly help people, including convicted prisoners, to become reliable members of society again, according to Good News Network.

In 2014 he got permission to use a small kitchen. Matt wanted to make and sell bread and through this activity give the prisoners a recognized qualification in the baking industry.

In 2017 he started pairing prisoners with qualified bakers to help them get the needed skills faster. Trainee bakers have very different backgrounds and all Matt’s employees must be trained in self-defense due to working with prisoners.

Right now, he has 16 employees and 30% come from jails.

“I came to the conclusion that I should be doing something useful. It had to be really good so it would leave a lasting impression on the person eating it, so they would understand where it came from and maybe think more positively about who made that bread. It is important our bread tastes great and for us to be really successful, our people need to be cared for and paid fairly and if those things combine it means the bread we make is really doing good. For some, the odds have been stacked against them from the beginning, so they never had a chance. An individual contacted us who has been in institutions from childhood. He is completely institutionalized but he wants to get out and can imagine a life he can have that will be healthy and rewarding so that is what we are about,” Matt explained.

In October Freedom Bakery will be moving to a larger place and its sales have increased by 12% despite all the restrictions.

“I really feel that it is important to help people, but at the end of the day, they have to want to help themselves. In terms of the help we can offer, that goes quite far with us,” Matt concluded.

