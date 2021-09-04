Dog gets own billboard to find forever home after two years at a shelter: “Saving a life”

Sally-Sue has been waiting a long time to find a loving family and a nice home. The 11-year-old dog has been at a shelter for the last two years hoping to finally move to a forever home. And now she’s getting extra help. One man is on a mission to bring more love to her and hopefully a new family very soon.

What are the details?

Animal advocate Scott Poore’s company, Mission Driven Goods, promotes products that help pets who have been in a shelter for a long time to get adopted.

Poore recently set up a 30-foot billboard with Sally Sue’s cute face on it and a plea to potential fur parents to make room in their houses and in their hearts for the amazing senior fur baby waiting for affection and care.

“On social media, we tend to promote the same story to the same people. A billboard, especially on I-35, it’s going to get thousands of views… All we need is that one right person to go by, make eye contact with the billboard, and we’re saving another life,” Poore said, according to Good News Network.

The billboard is rented for now, and Poore is trying to find permanent funding so he can keep long-term shelter pets visible and help them match up to new families sooner. After Sally Sue gets a new home, the next pet candidate will get a spot in the limelight.

“The dogs that’ll be on the billboard are the ones that have been homeless the longest. The goal is to find her not just a home, but the perfect home. As quickly as we do that, we move onto the next shelter pet that deserves to be up there,” Poore added.

This new approach to save fur babies from loneliness will reach the public faster and the billboard could start a love story when a family sees a dog they instantly feel belongs in their home.

