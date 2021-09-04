Los Angeles, CA

Teenager saves people trapped in burning apartment inspired by Disney show: “People were desperate”

Amy Christie

A schoolgirl became a hero after she helped rescue the people trapped in a burning apartment. The teenager acted quickly inspired her favorite Disney show and raised the alarm just in time.

Lily Swanson can’t get enough of the Disney+ show 9-1-1, so when a strange smell intrigued her, she immediately started to investigate its source. The burning smell made her stop while she was out walking her dog Isobel close to her home. The teenager decided she had to find out where the smell was coming from.

The girl looked around carefully until she traced the black smoke to an apartment. She immediately ran home to wake her dad Mike Swanson and then rang the emergency line, according to Good News Network.

Mike took up his ladders and they both ran back to the scene of the fire. They set out to help those who needed to be rescued before the whole building was swallowed up by flames.

“As soon as I called the fire brigade, we ran back outside, and we could see people hanging out the window. It had only been a minute or two since I first saw the smoke but as we were running over to help them, one of the windows blew off and fell into the street. That’s when we saw the flames. I told my dad we should try and get everyone out of the other window above the barber’s next door. We opened the ladders and leaned them against the building and two or three people were trying to climb out. They were desperate,” the girl recalled.

Everyone inside the apartment got out in time and the emergency crews arrived at the location just a few minutes later.

“The fire brigade showed up very quickly and took over. We couldn’t believe how fast they got there. We did everything we could do and thankfully everyone got out safely, which is the best that could have happened,” Lilly added.

The girl and her father stayed at the scene until the crews took everyone out and made sure no one got hurt.

“It was a proud dad moment for me, as it could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for Lily’s quick response. She’s been obsessed with this TV program on Disney+. It’s about emergency services who deal with things like this. Then this happened practically on our doorstep, and she handled it brilliantly. I’m very proud,” the girl’s father said.

“We’d like to thank Lily for calling us so quickly after spotting the fire in the apartment. We have seen in the past that people can have lots of different reactions to seeing a fire, but Lily showed maturity and calmness beyond her years to quickly and effectively notify us,” fire station manager Jonny Nottingham stated, adding praise for the teenager’s fast and calm response.

