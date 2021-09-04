Dream starts at 65: Woman resigns and opens bookshop with 8,000 titles collected in a lifetime

Youth is not the only time when you can achieve great things. All the chapters in your life matter and the plot can take several twists and add depth and meaning to your journey.

Carole-Ann Warburton handed in her notice at 65 and opened an amazing bookshop where she offers all the titles she gathered since starting college.

The woman had never spoken out loud about her dream, but it still came true for her. Warburton was left incapacitated by an illness, and she wondered what she should do from now on. While she was recovering her daughter showed her several properties where she thought she would like to spend her golden years, according to Good News Network. The rental spaces would turn out to be for something else entirely.

Among the notices she saw, Carole-Ann picked up one that listed a small barbershop that also had an apartment upstairs.

Although she admits that initially the place “was awful,” it was also love at first sight and the ideal chance to do what she’d been thinking about for almost all her life - opening a bookshop.

Three months after deciding that she would live out her dream, Warburton gave in her retirement notice, sold her house, got the store, and, adding her personal inventory with over 8,000 titles, launched her own adventure, The Book Rest.

The woman has been a book collector all her life and she married someone with a similar passion. The four-bedroom apartment she and her ex-husband used to share with their kids was filled with books.

She admitted it wasn’t easy to let go of her beloved books, but she feels empowered after stepping forward to turn her dream into reality.

“It still feels, when a special book goes out, like a bit of a loss—as if some little part of me has been taken away. And then I make common sense come back to me and say, ‘Let someone else learn from it.’ It’s a growing up, acceptance,” she said for The Guardian.

And once she got to live her own dream the woman is convinced that her bookstore is a chance for other people to get their wishes too.

“All the dreams are in the books. They are all there waiting to be picked up… Someone can walk in tomorrow and say, ‘I have been looking for that for an awfully long time!”

