Stuffy goes missing. Twin comes from overseas grandmother: “Treasure for little ones”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nL7Vu_0bfKEfJK00

A mother reached out to a social media group after her son lost his stuffed animal and got very sad. The stuffy had been with the family for quite some time and once it was gone it was very hard to cheer up the little boy and make him smile again.

The missing stuffy fortunately turned out to have a twin. It was overseas but it was willing to come and make the little boy happy again, with the help of one amazing grandmother.

What are the details?

The mother wrote about what happened to her child in a group, hoping that someone might be able to help, according to Sunnyskyz.

“My son’s favorite stuffy, Beep, is missing. Bought around Easter years ago,” the post said.

The little boy was very sad without his soft friend and kept thinking about Beep. That’s why his mother tried to contact as many people as possible to be able to replace it and make him feel better.

“Anyone has one at home willing to sell? Any color accepted,” she wrote.

Did Beep have a twin?

Apparently, there was a special place where a stuffy was biding its time until it could make another child smile.

A grandmother from Canada saw the touching post from the mother and responded with an amazing photo. She happened to have a stuffed toy that looked just like the one that had gone missing!

“I think this is the same guy! You can have him. This stuffy will be happy to act as a replacement!” she replied on the post.
“I am a grandma who has kids and grandkids who have treasured Stuffies. Losing one is so hard on little ones and their parents,” the grandmother added.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
27039 followers

More from Amy Christie

Indian Hill, OH

Little boy creates cozy reading nook in class: “Refresh and reflect”

A third-grade student at an elementary school in Indian Hill, Ohio, loves books. And he doesn’t just read when he’s home. He would like to have his own cozy reading spot even in class, so he set to it with a will. And what he made of it made everyone smile. Who wouldn’t want to read like that?

Read full story

Gift of a doll reshapes little girl’s life: “It lit up my heart”

Forty years ago, a little girl started a lifelong friendship with a small act of kindness. She gave a doll to a young refugee and thus created a bond that would keep them together and bring new moments to cherish each day.

Read full story

Woman removed from Alaska Airlines flight over outfit: “Putting on a shirt didn’t help”

A woman says she was forced to get off an Alaska Airlines flight after staff approached her three times because her outfit was deemed to be inappropriate. She feels the reaction was not justified and even when she put a shirt on top of what she had on it still didn’t convince the staff, who resorted to airport police.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Why “thank you” is the best reward: “Quiet people should be celebrated”

Over the weekend a shopping trip at the local grocery store proved to be quite a challenge for a woman and her daughter. They had a long list of things to buy so they decided to share the chore and take separate carts to get what they needed faster. The surprise came when the daughter had to pay and the “coffee for a ride” debit card didn’t have enough money on it.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Family of ducks pays visit to university library: “Calm and unflustered”

A family of ducks decided it was time to check out a university library and waddled straight in off the street. Maybe it was the reading list, the way books look, or just the general feeling of a new building. The mother walked in followed by her five ducklings and they amazed students and staff as they wandered around.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Mom taunted for “Dalmatian skin” becomes a model: “Excited for the future”

Cheryl Shaw, 33, has spent most of her life being bullied for her skin condition which caused mole-like pigmentation to show up all over her body. The woman who has two kids was often stopped on the street by complete strangers who were cruel to her and called her a “Dalmatian.”

Read full story

Cat chills out in the fridge to forget hot days: “He loves it in there”

If air conditioners and fans just don’t make a room cool enough you have to think of other ways to be comfortable. And a cat has just found a solution that works instantly. As he watches patiently while his owners get their ingredients for the next meal, the cat is content to sit peacefully between orange juice and stacked veggies in the fridge.

Read full story
2 comments

Couple splits up after 23 years of marriage, brings romance back 23 years after divorce: “Full circle”

A couple who decided to go their separate ways after being married for 23 years found their way back to each other even though they were away for more than two decades. It was precisely another 23 years after their divorce when they felt it was the right time to walk down the aisle again.

Read full story

Secret mouse cafe becomes city’s popular cheese attraction: “Something so small can travel so far”

A cafe for mice placed on the edge of a road has become a hot spot for locals and tourists, with crowds gathering to check it out daily. And the tiny cafe in Malmo gets more intricate and detailed as visitors add tiny decorations or even stuffed mice.

Read full story

Runaway pony walks into police station: “Applying for a job or handing himself in?”

A pony decided to pay a visit to the local police station after he had been missing for a few days from his paddock. While it’s not clear if he meant to get a job or check in with the officers so he could be guided back home, the pony certainly made an unusual appearance in the early hours of the morning.

Read full story
Stacy, MN

Real-life Popeye can hold basketball in each hand: “We are so proud of him”

An arm wrestler had been nicknamed “Popeye” for his huge hands and forearms. Jeff Dabe can hold a basketball in each hand and his family photos show he always had the impressive arms to go with his fun and caring personality.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Cuddles 9 to 5: Mother makes fortune helping people who need comforting

Madelon Guinazzo, 50, has been a professional cuddler for almost two decades and she earns over $70 for each hour. The woman from Chicago admits that this job can sometimes lead to challenging situations, but she is happy every time she can bring solace and see people smile again.

Read full story

Arctic fox checks explorer’s boots, curls up for warmth: “Animals know when to trust”

A beautiful little fox came up close to check out an Expedition Leader and greet him in an original way. The team affectionately knows the fox as “Spot” and they love her regular visits. Trust, compassion, and love in all shapes are making the bond stronger as the fox learns to come back to them and see how they’re doing.

Read full story
12 comments

Little girl with Down syndrome learns to walk, talk, and dance by following big sister: “Special small steps”

Ellie Harrington hasn’t let her condition hold her back. She started walking early and saying her first words thanks to the unique bond with Evie, her big sister. Lisa Moden, 42, and Mark Harrington, 43, their parents, watch the little girl’s progress every day and are amazed at everything their daughters have achieved together so far.

Read full story
1 comments

How to wear pizza, burgers, or hot dogs on your head: “Transforming hair is an adventure”

A hairdresser is traveling around the world, up to the challenge of reshaping hairstyles and creating amazing replicas of pizza slices, burgers, or hot dogs. The colors and unique hair toppings started from a fruit inspiration and now the unique styles have been seen in several countries. The creative hairdresser is raising money in memory of his late cousin and transforming hair is his everyday adventure that brings smiles and surprised looks.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Mother who became homeless after losing son channels grief into success: “A light bulb moment”

Vanessa Ogden Moss, 42, has come a long way since the time when she lost her son, was left by her partner, and had to sleep on family and friends’ couches. The former stay-at-home mom decided to use her grief as a motivation to help other people. She has built her own company even though she started with no skills.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Single dad starts daughter haircare trend: “One-to-one attention and love”

A Florida dad was always annoyed by his daughter’s tangled hair which made their mornings difficult. He had no idea how to manage it, but he gradually taught himself how to do ponytails, knots, and braids. He now makes a living running class for other dads with similar issues and he always has a great time with his daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Horse visits owner to help recovery: “Moses went up 13 floors”

Lizzi Jordan got sick and couldn’t come home for several weeks. Her family and friends decided to try and speed up her recovery with a unique visit from her favorite guest. Moses the pony came to pay her a visit and seeing him put a big smile on her face. The girl and her horse learned how to be brave together and overcome any obstacle.

Read full story
Monterey, CA

No kelp left for a blanket. Otter uses plastic bag for a nap: “Cute but dangerous”

An otter was spotted in a heartbreaking moment, as he was unable to find kelp and use it as a blanket to stop him drifting during a nap. Instead, the otter took plastic to wrap himself up while sleeping, with all the risks it means if he becomes trapped in it.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Curious shark stops for a chat, plants kiss before swimming away: “Sharing the ocean”

Stefano Ulivi got to meet a blue shark face to face. He wasn’t scared by the encounter and the rare event even included a spontaneous kiss from the shark that was trying to find out what he was doing there.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy