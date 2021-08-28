Stuffy goes missing. Twin comes from overseas grandmother: “Treasure for little ones”

A mother reached out to a social media group after her son lost his stuffed animal and got very sad. The stuffy had been with the family for quite some time and once it was gone it was very hard to cheer up the little boy and make him smile again.

The missing stuffy fortunately turned out to have a twin. It was overseas but it was willing to come and make the little boy happy again, with the help of one amazing grandmother.

What are the details?

The mother wrote about what happened to her child in a group, hoping that someone might be able to help, according to Sunnyskyz.

“My son’s favorite stuffy, Beep, is missing. Bought around Easter years ago,” the post said.

The little boy was very sad without his soft friend and kept thinking about Beep. That’s why his mother tried to contact as many people as possible to be able to replace it and make him feel better.

“Anyone has one at home willing to sell? Any color accepted,” she wrote.

Did Beep have a twin?

Apparently, there was a special place where a stuffy was biding its time until it could make another child smile.

A grandmother from Canada saw the touching post from the mother and responded with an amazing photo. She happened to have a stuffed toy that looked just like the one that had gone missing!

“I think this is the same guy! You can have him. This stuffy will be happy to act as a replacement!” she replied on the post.

“I am a grandma who has kids and grandkids who have treasured Stuffies. Losing one is so hard on little ones and their parents,” the grandmother added.