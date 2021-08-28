Phoenix, AZ

Teen thought neighbors called cops for noisy basketball practice. Knock on the door brings surprise

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4X5A_0bfIV6A100

Anthony Muobike loves basketball and as soon as summer comes, he can be spotted on the street practicing his dribbling skills. And not just on weekends or when he finds a few free minutes. On almost any day of the week, the teen is outside and trying to get better.

Recently he got a knock on the door. The boy thought the neighbors must have sent the police because his practices were noisy, but behind the door, there was something a lot more exciting!

What are the details?

When it comes to basketball Anthony is determined. He’s also a natural and spends hours outside practicing.

“It makes me feel like a star,” he said for Global News.

What he didn’t know is that he already has quite a few fans.

“I came outside and there was a man I’d never seen and he’s like ‘Do you like playing basketball?’ and I definitely said yes,” the teen recalled.

That man was his neighbor Ian Ray.

“This kid dribbled basketball all night, all day,” the man said.
“I thought that whenever I dribbled it made people mad because they wanted to sleep or something like that,” the boy said.

But it turns out he wasn’t bothering the neighbors at all. Instead, they wanted to support his talent and passion.

“Your mom said you want to be a basketball player. Come here,” the man told him as the boy was walking down the steps and following him outside.

Thanks to a community gift Anthony will be able to shoot hoops in his driveway for the very first time!

The initiative grew throughout the community after Ian posted about Anthony on his Facebook page. The community collected money for a new net and ball and cash also went to a $750 card for a sport check that Anthony is going to use to get to the next level.

“It makes me feel happy inside,” Anthony shared with the outlet.

“My son told me yesterday that everybody who believes in him made this happen. ‘They want me to practice more,’”

And this will just be the beginning of Anthony’s dream thanks to the community that backs him.

“I will make them all proud,” Anthony vowed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 37

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
27039 followers

More from Amy Christie

Indian Hill, OH

Little boy creates cozy reading nook in class: “Refresh and reflect”

A third-grade student at an elementary school in Indian Hill, Ohio, loves books. And he doesn’t just read when he’s home. He would like to have his own cozy reading spot even in class, so he set to it with a will. And what he made of it made everyone smile. Who wouldn’t want to read like that?

Read full story

Gift of a doll reshapes little girl’s life: “It lit up my heart”

Forty years ago, a little girl started a lifelong friendship with a small act of kindness. She gave a doll to a young refugee and thus created a bond that would keep them together and bring new moments to cherish each day.

Read full story

Woman removed from Alaska Airlines flight over outfit: “Putting on a shirt didn’t help”

A woman says she was forced to get off an Alaska Airlines flight after staff approached her three times because her outfit was deemed to be inappropriate. She feels the reaction was not justified and even when she put a shirt on top of what she had on it still didn’t convince the staff, who resorted to airport police.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Why “thank you” is the best reward: “Quiet people should be celebrated”

Over the weekend a shopping trip at the local grocery store proved to be quite a challenge for a woman and her daughter. They had a long list of things to buy so they decided to share the chore and take separate carts to get what they needed faster. The surprise came when the daughter had to pay and the “coffee for a ride” debit card didn’t have enough money on it.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Family of ducks pays visit to university library: “Calm and unflustered”

A family of ducks decided it was time to check out a university library and waddled straight in off the street. Maybe it was the reading list, the way books look, or just the general feeling of a new building. The mother walked in followed by her five ducklings and they amazed students and staff as they wandered around.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Mom taunted for “Dalmatian skin” becomes a model: “Excited for the future”

Cheryl Shaw, 33, has spent most of her life being bullied for her skin condition which caused mole-like pigmentation to show up all over her body. The woman who has two kids was often stopped on the street by complete strangers who were cruel to her and called her a “Dalmatian.”

Read full story

Cat chills out in the fridge to forget hot days: “He loves it in there”

If air conditioners and fans just don’t make a room cool enough you have to think of other ways to be comfortable. And a cat has just found a solution that works instantly. As he watches patiently while his owners get their ingredients for the next meal, the cat is content to sit peacefully between orange juice and stacked veggies in the fridge.

Read full story
2 comments

Couple splits up after 23 years of marriage, brings romance back 23 years after divorce: “Full circle”

A couple who decided to go their separate ways after being married for 23 years found their way back to each other even though they were away for more than two decades. It was precisely another 23 years after their divorce when they felt it was the right time to walk down the aisle again.

Read full story

Secret mouse cafe becomes city’s popular cheese attraction: “Something so small can travel so far”

A cafe for mice placed on the edge of a road has become a hot spot for locals and tourists, with crowds gathering to check it out daily. And the tiny cafe in Malmo gets more intricate and detailed as visitors add tiny decorations or even stuffed mice.

Read full story

Runaway pony walks into police station: “Applying for a job or handing himself in?”

A pony decided to pay a visit to the local police station after he had been missing for a few days from his paddock. While it’s not clear if he meant to get a job or check in with the officers so he could be guided back home, the pony certainly made an unusual appearance in the early hours of the morning.

Read full story
Stacy, MN

Real-life Popeye can hold basketball in each hand: “We are so proud of him”

An arm wrestler had been nicknamed “Popeye” for his huge hands and forearms. Jeff Dabe can hold a basketball in each hand and his family photos show he always had the impressive arms to go with his fun and caring personality.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Cuddles 9 to 5: Mother makes fortune helping people who need comforting

Madelon Guinazzo, 50, has been a professional cuddler for almost two decades and she earns over $70 for each hour. The woman from Chicago admits that this job can sometimes lead to challenging situations, but she is happy every time she can bring solace and see people smile again.

Read full story

Arctic fox checks explorer’s boots, curls up for warmth: “Animals know when to trust”

A beautiful little fox came up close to check out an Expedition Leader and greet him in an original way. The team affectionately knows the fox as “Spot” and they love her regular visits. Trust, compassion, and love in all shapes are making the bond stronger as the fox learns to come back to them and see how they’re doing.

Read full story
12 comments

Little girl with Down syndrome learns to walk, talk, and dance by following big sister: “Special small steps”

Ellie Harrington hasn’t let her condition hold her back. She started walking early and saying her first words thanks to the unique bond with Evie, her big sister. Lisa Moden, 42, and Mark Harrington, 43, their parents, watch the little girl’s progress every day and are amazed at everything their daughters have achieved together so far.

Read full story
1 comments

How to wear pizza, burgers, or hot dogs on your head: “Transforming hair is an adventure”

A hairdresser is traveling around the world, up to the challenge of reshaping hairstyles and creating amazing replicas of pizza slices, burgers, or hot dogs. The colors and unique hair toppings started from a fruit inspiration and now the unique styles have been seen in several countries. The creative hairdresser is raising money in memory of his late cousin and transforming hair is his everyday adventure that brings smiles and surprised looks.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Mother who became homeless after losing son channels grief into success: “A light bulb moment”

Vanessa Ogden Moss, 42, has come a long way since the time when she lost her son, was left by her partner, and had to sleep on family and friends’ couches. The former stay-at-home mom decided to use her grief as a motivation to help other people. She has built her own company even though she started with no skills.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Single dad starts daughter haircare trend: “One-to-one attention and love”

A Florida dad was always annoyed by his daughter’s tangled hair which made their mornings difficult. He had no idea how to manage it, but he gradually taught himself how to do ponytails, knots, and braids. He now makes a living running class for other dads with similar issues and he always has a great time with his daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Horse visits owner to help recovery: “Moses went up 13 floors”

Lizzi Jordan got sick and couldn’t come home for several weeks. Her family and friends decided to try and speed up her recovery with a unique visit from her favorite guest. Moses the pony came to pay her a visit and seeing him put a big smile on her face. The girl and her horse learned how to be brave together and overcome any obstacle.

Read full story
Monterey, CA

No kelp left for a blanket. Otter uses plastic bag for a nap: “Cute but dangerous”

An otter was spotted in a heartbreaking moment, as he was unable to find kelp and use it as a blanket to stop him drifting during a nap. Instead, the otter took plastic to wrap himself up while sleeping, with all the risks it means if he becomes trapped in it.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Curious shark stops for a chat, plants kiss before swimming away: “Sharing the ocean”

Stefano Ulivi got to meet a blue shark face to face. He wasn’t scared by the encounter and the rare event even included a spontaneous kiss from the shark that was trying to find out what he was doing there.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy