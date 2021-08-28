Teen thought neighbors called cops for noisy basketball practice. Knock on the door brings surprise

Anthony Muobike loves basketball and as soon as summer comes, he can be spotted on the street practicing his dribbling skills. And not just on weekends or when he finds a few free minutes. On almost any day of the week, the teen is outside and trying to get better.

Recently he got a knock on the door. The boy thought the neighbors must have sent the police because his practices were noisy, but behind the door, there was something a lot more exciting!

What are the details?

When it comes to basketball Anthony is determined. He’s also a natural and spends hours outside practicing.

“It makes me feel like a star,” he said for Global News.

What he didn’t know is that he already has quite a few fans.

“I came outside and there was a man I’d never seen and he’s like ‘Do you like playing basketball?’ and I definitely said yes,” the teen recalled.

That man was his neighbor Ian Ray.

“This kid dribbled basketball all night, all day,” the man said.

“I thought that whenever I dribbled it made people mad because they wanted to sleep or something like that,” the boy said.

But it turns out he wasn’t bothering the neighbors at all. Instead, they wanted to support his talent and passion.

“Your mom said you want to be a basketball player. Come here,” the man told him as the boy was walking down the steps and following him outside.

Thanks to a community gift Anthony will be able to shoot hoops in his driveway for the very first time!

The initiative grew throughout the community after Ian posted about Anthony on his Facebook page. The community collected money for a new net and ball and cash also went to a $750 card for a sport check that Anthony is going to use to get to the next level.

“It makes me feel happy inside,” Anthony shared with the outlet.

“My son told me yesterday that everybody who believes in him made this happen. ‘They want me to practice more,’”

And this will just be the beginning of Anthony’s dream thanks to the community that backs him.

“I will make them all proud,” Anthony vowed.