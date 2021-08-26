Latest solution for garden pests: Diffuser that smells “like fear”

Pixabay

A special odor could ward pests off your garden plants. The compounds used to produce “the smell of fear” come from ladybugs, the natural predators of plant-eating insects that tear apart crops and gardens.

As soon as pests feel that smell they will change their mind about your garden and fear predators are close by, according to Good News Network.

What are the details?

Plant-eating insects are a major challenge when you want to keep a neat garden. They carry diseases and they often become resistant to traditional pesticides.

The new solution comes from researchers at Pennsylvania State University.

“It is not uncommon to use our senses to avoid risky situations. If a building was on fire, we as humans could use our senses of sight or smell to detect the threat. There is evidence for such behavioral responses to risk that suggest prey organisms can detect predation threats, but the mechanisms for detection aren’t very well understood, especially with insects,” study author Dr. Sara Hermann said.

The smell given off by ladybugs tells plant-feeding insects to get off fields and leave gardens because they can feel a predator is waiting nearby.

Researchers will test the diffusers outdoors and measure the results, but the data that’s in so far is very promising. The dispersal area also has to be measured out to determine the range of effectiveness.

“Insects rely on olfactory cues to find food, mates, and places to live, so this is a great opportunity to investigate how to use these smells to manipulate their behavior,” study co-author Dr. Jessica Kansman explained.